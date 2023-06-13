Four landowners who are in the process of removing dirt from private property in Aspen’s Smuggler Mountain Superfund Site will get a subsidy from Pitkin County, but anyone after that will be on their own when it comes to paying substantially higher tipping fees at the landfill.
The county commissioners decided last week to provide up to $20,000 subsidies to each of the four parties who either have excavation permits or are in the process to obtain them. It’s only fair that people who are in the development process be charged what they thought they were going to be charged, said Commissioner Greg Poschman.
The county has alerted 740 property owners in Aspen’s northeast side that the fees for taking soil dug up from the 110-acre Superfund site are increasing from $15 per ton to $67.25 per ton due to a new state rule. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has determined that dirt from the Superfund site can no longer be used as cover material at the landfill. It must be buried instead. That raises expenses at the landfill, which will be passed on to the people dumping the dirt.
“Someone came up with a new rule. Is it really necessary?” Greg Poschman said when the issue was discussed with county staff members last week.
There are a total of 241 residences in the superfund site, ranging from multi-million dollar mansions to affordable housing at Centennial and Hunter Creek. The new dirt rules could have a major impact on the 87-unit Smuggler Mobile Home Park and 17-unit Smuggler Run Mobile Home Park. Both of the subdivisions have resident-occupied restrictions, meaning there aren’t caps on household incomes or assets but buyers must be full-time residents of the Aspen-area. A big trend in recent years has been for buyers to replace mobile homes with stick-built residences — and that often means excavating soil for basements or crawl spaces.
County staff determined that roughly 800 tons of soil are taken to the landfill when a basement is added under a double-wide modular residence. Superfund rules require that soil be disposed of at a facility approved to handle contaminated soil. In this case, the contamination is lead leftover from the Smuggler and adjacent mines on Smuggler Mountain.
Under the old rules, when the soil could be used to cover trash and other waste, the tipping fee was $12,000 based on $15 per ton to dump 800 tons. Under the new rules of $67.25 per ton, it will cost $53,800 to dish the dirt.
Landfill staff said typically about 1,815 tons of dirt come from the Smuggler Mountain Superfund Site each year. Providing a subsidy for all soil removed would average about $95,000 per year and soon exhaust the county’s Smuggler Fund to cover expenses associated with overseeing portions of the site.
“There is not enough money in the fund to cover more than a few properties,” said a county staff memo.
One massive project alone that was undertaken in 2019-2020 would have cost more than $400,000 to subsidize, the county staff noted. The county staff suggested only subsidizing residential projects that are currently under permit for work from the city of Aspen or have permits under review. That totals four projects, they said.
The commissioners initially said they would like to provide a subsidy for affordable housing but not free-market homes.
“If it’s not affordable housing, they’re out of luck,” said Commissioner Steve Child.
But staff members warned that a subsidy program would have to be equitable, something Commissioner Francie Jacober challenged.
“I think we discriminate on the basis of income all the time,” she said. “Our whole tax system is based on income. Affordable housing is based on income. I don’t see that as arbitrary. I think we are justified in doing that — if we offer somebody a subsidy I don’t see that as a problem.”
However, the board decided to back the staff suggestion of just subsidizing the four projects in the system, at least for now. If it creates a hardship for future owners of affordable housing, they will reconsider.
Meanwhile, the commissioners want to persuade the state public health department to return to the old rules. They directed their staff to invite state and federal officials to Aspen for a tour and discussion about the contaminated soils rules.