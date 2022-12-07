Pitkin County is going to invest more than $100,000 again in 2023 to fund “forest protection officers” to help the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District patrol areas of mutual interest.
The county funding helps the U.S. Forest Service fill two vital positions — one that focuses on patrolling the Wildwood School parking and put-in area for people floating the Roaring Fork River through North Star Nature Preserve. The position is funded through the Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program budget.
Another $50,000 will help fund a forest-protection officer that patrols Richmond Ridge and the Castle Creek watershed for illegal snowmobile use in the winter and unlicensed off-highway vehicle use in summers.
The county will also help fund a third, seasonal position for an officer to patrol Independence Pass, Hunter Creek Valley and Smuggler Mountain for everything from illegal camping and fires to unpermitted structures. The city of Aspen and the Independence Pass Foundation help cover the costs.
Pitkin County has stepped up for the forest-protection officers since 2015, when it became clear the White River National Forest couldn’t cover the duties adequately.
“If not for these dollars, we would not have these people out on the ground,” Shelly Grail, recreation manager for the Aspen-Sopris District, told the Pitkin County commissioners Tuesday.
Gunnison County also funds a summer seasonal position that helps with patrol on the Lead King Loop, a popular off-highway vehicle route outside of Marble.
Grail said the forest-protection officers work with Forest Service rangers, volunteers and interns on additional projects such as replacing trailhead signs and kiosks, cleaning bathrooms such as one recently installed at the Upper Lost Man Loop trailhead, and removing trash from the backcountry.
“We clean a lot of toilets with Pitkin County funds,” she said. While not a glamorous use of the finances, it’s necessary, Grail said, adding that Independence Pass Foundation also helps with the unpleasant job.
The forest-protection officers don’t carry weapons and they cannot write tickets for traffic violations, but they can issue citations for a variety of misdemeanor infractions, such as motorized uses in wilderness.
“That’s one of our priorities — summer and winter,” Grail said.
The county funds the positions, but the Forest Service trains and employs the workers. The agency has a bunkhouse in Aspen that is available for housing.
Howie Mallory, a member of the Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program’s board of directors, urged the Forest Service to come up with a plan for addressing increased recreation pressure in the Aspen area. Data on current use levels and a carrying capacity analysis would help plan for maintaining the quality of experiences while hiking, biking or sightseeing in the forest, he said.
Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said the agency has started updating visitor-use data. Preliminary indications are that visits soared in the latest five-year period examined compared to the prior five years, he said.
A 2019 study showed the White River National Forest, which includes the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District, attracted 12.27 million recreational visitors. The majority, 54%, came for downhill skiing at the 11 resorts using national forest lands for their operations. Another 45% came for recreation of other types while 1% came for wildlife viewing.
Recreation on the forest generates 21,290 direct and indirect jobs, according to the study, and produces a total gross domestic product of $1.53 billion dollars.
The study showed that communities on the edge of the forest clearly reap economic benefits from the relationship, Warner said.
While the agency doesn’t have a carrying-capacity study, it plans to start work next year on a new Forest Management Plan — a detailed document that looks at everything from what users specific trails and roads should allow to where logging is appropriate and lands vital for wildlife habitat. The current plan is 20 years old. It will likely be about five years before the replacement is completed, Warner said.
The plan will examine forest-use patterns, as well. One interesting aspect will be gauging if visitors from outside the area feel the same about crowding as local residents.
“For many, especially those of us that live here, the more people the more degradation of the experience,” Warner said.
PitCo commissioners get previews of growth report, Maroon Bells planning
A citizens’ committee that is investigating changes to Pitkin County’s land use code in an effort to slash greenhouse-gas emissions will make recommendations to the county commissioners by the end of March 2023, according to an update provided to the board Tuesday.
The 26-member committee is debating a reduction in the house-size cap and several other steps to alleviate impacts of luxury-home development. Once the committee makes its recommendations, any changes to the land use code will be considered by the Pitkin County Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as the county commissioners. Both reviews will involve public input.
The commissioners endorsed a staff proposal to have the public get involved earlier in the process. The growth committee’s preliminary recommendations will be unveiled in a public meeting prior to formal presentation to the planning commission and county commissioners. Public comment could potentially lead to refinement of the recommendations, staff members said.
Commissioner Chair Patti Clapper said that involving the public early in the process will be wise.
“I think that way, the community feels they’re engaged,” Clapper said.
Other action taken by the county commissioners included:
Establishing Commissioner Francie Jacober as the next chair of the board. The chairmanship rotates each year. Clapper will rotate out of the position. Jacober rotates in as the current vice chair. While the position is largely symbolic, the chair runs the meetings and helps determine what issues get on agenda in what order.
The commissioners got a preview of information that will be released to the public in an open house Wednesday night about the Maroon Bells Comprehensive Management Plan. The county, U.S. Forest Service and other partners are working with the U.S. Department of Transportation on a plan to better manage crowds at the popular Maroon Bells. The commissioners learned Tuesday that passengers on the Maroon Bells shuttle doubled from 2020 to 2021 and decreased slightly from 2021 to 2022. Parking reservations for private vehicles have increased steadily since the system was introduced in 2020. The public open house will be held this evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pitkin County Building at 530 E. Main St. in Aspen. Requiring reservations for shuttles and parking has helped spread out crowds at Maroon Lake, according to Shelly Grail, recreation manager for the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District.
“You saw these crazy peaks on the weekends,” she said. The reservation system is easing the peaks and filling the valleys, according to Grail.