For nearly a year, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners has discussed, at length, the possibility of licensing and regulating short-term rentals in unincorporated areas of the county.
During its regular meeting Wednesday, commissioners approved an ordinance that would establish a licensing program for STRs.
Although the vote to move the ordinance forward on second reading was unanimous, Pitkin County Commissioner Francie Jacober made clear that she would not support it on third reading unless considerable revisions were made to its language.
“I cannot support an ordinance … that allows exemptions for one group of people at the exclusion of others.” Commissioner Francie Jacober said during Wednesday’s BOCC meeting. “Travel vacations are changing. Travelers are changing. We need to recognize this and incorporate the new choices and styles for vacationing into our plans throughout the valley.”
While reading from what appeared to be pre-written remarks, Jacober went as far to say aspects of the proposed ordinance were “highly discriminatory.”
Should it be approved, as written, during third reading on May 11, the proposed ordinance would only apply to STRs in unincorporated areas of Pitkin County like Redstone — not the city of Aspen or town of Snowmass Village, municipalities that are addressing STRS on their own.
The ordinance also would require people who want to obtain an STR license to use the property they intend to rent out (for less than 30 consecutive days) as their “principal residence.”
Pitkin County code defines a principal residence as “the location where an owner, or a person in an ownership position, maintains their legal residence and place of usual habitation” and specifies that an individual can have only one principal residence.
However, the principal-residence requirement would be waived for properties that have been owned by the same individual or family for at least 10 years. The intent of the principal-residence requirement was to prevent corporations from buying up properties in unincorporated areas of the county only to turn them into STRs.
“You have to be a natural person. That means not a legal entity,” Pitkin County Attorney John Ely said. “You have to be a living, breathing human being.”
STR licenses would need to be renewed each year. Some officials expressed concern that the requirement will lead to a bottleneck of applicants.
The ordinance would largely prohibit STRs in areas of the county that are zoned rural and remote. People who own properties in the rural and remote district could still apply for a license, but it would have to be approved by the BOCC itself on a case-by-case basis.
It isn’t immediately clear how many STRs currently exist in Pitkin County.
According to the ordinance approved on Wednesday, the county has “incomplete information as to the extent and location” of STRs within its unincorporated areas.
During the public comment portion of Wednesday’s meeting, several people spoke up to oppose the proposed ordinance, believing its corresponding rules and regulations are too strict and would negatively impact businesses, especially in communities like Redstone.
However, there were others who said regulations for STRs are needed sooner rather than later to preserve the historic nature of Redstone and other unincorporated areas of the county.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Commissioner Patti Clapper took issue with some of Jacober’s comments about aspects of the ordinance being discriminatory.
“I just have to comment — I am not trying to discriminate against anyone. I was trying to be fair to people who had long-term investments in our community and I think are valuable members of our community,” Clapper said. “I’m offended that you would say that I was trying to discriminate.”