After a summer devastated by wildfires, recent snowfall has lessened fire risk across the county.
As such, as of today, Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo — with the support of the local fire jurisdictions — reduced the local fire restrictions from Stage 2, reinstituting Stage 1 levels until further notice. These restrictions cover all public, private, incorporated and unincorporated lands within Pitkin County, with the exception of state and federal lands.
“While the recent snowstorm lessened our fire danger, it's not time to let our guard down. We are still in wildfire season,” DiSalvo said in a statement. “Warm and dry weather is forecast for the next 10 days. Please continue to use caution with all fire.”
Visitors and residents are responsible for knowing and following the guidelines set forth by fire restrictions when navigating the county during the fall season, a Thursday county press release emphasized. Violators will face fines of $500 for a first offense and $750 on a second offense. A third violation could net an offender a $1,000 fine and the possibility of jail time.
Fires will only be permitted when safely contained: campfires will only be allowed in permanently installed fire rings in designated campgrounds; charcoal grills are acceptable only when indelibly affixed in a picnic area or if it is located on private property and fireplaces when safely operated within buildings. For anyone braving the backcountry, preparations should be made to use a gas or liquid fuel stove.
Smoking must be contained within an enclosed vehicle, inside a building, within a developed recreation site or in an area three feet in diameter barren of any flammable materials. The use of fireworks requiring fuses or blasting caps — and any sort of exploding targets — are still restricted.
For anyone operating motor vehicles or running machinery with either an internal or external combustion engine, functional and approved spark arresting devices are required and must be in effective working order meeting either the USDA Forest Service Standards or appropriate Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) recommended practices.
Exemptions to Stage 1 restrictions are allowed only by written permit from local fire authorities or the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office — examples of such would be clearing ditches necessary for crop survival or religious ceremonies. Also exempt is any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
For further information, please contact your local fire district directly.