The Pitkin County Board of Health has issued an advisory recommendation Monday that everyone in the county wear a “nonmedical cloth face covering” while out in public.
“This is what we can do to help keep our essential business workers who are continuing to serve the public safe,” a draft of the recommendation from county Public Health Director Karen Koenemann says. “Please wear a nonmedical cloth mask when entering and while inside of a place open to the public, and in such other public indoor or outdoor places where you are unable to maintain safe social distancing (six or more feet separation) from others not of your own household.”
The health board held a special meeting on Monday afternoon to address the issue of masks. While other U.S. communities have issued orders requiring that people doing business or running errands in public wear facial coverings – a response to the COVID-19 pandemic – the board stopped short of a mandate.
“Use it when going out for groceries, medications or anywhere you might interact with someone outside of your household where it might be hard to maintain physical separation,” the draft states. “Note, wearing a mask is not a substitute for staying home and regularly washing our hands.”
Though medical-grade masks are considered much more effective than homemade masks in stopping transmission of viruses, board members acknowledged that nonmedical varieties likely would offer a degree of protection.
“By wearing a cloth mask when in public, we will limit our transmission of the virus,” Koenemann’s draft continues. “Put simply, my mask protects you and your mask protects me.”
Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo spoke first during the 30-minute meeting, suggesting that board members issue a recommendation, not a mandate. He said he spoke with Aspen Police Chief Richard Pryor and they both agreed that an official order would be difficult to enforce.
DiSalvo said local law enforcement is already starting to see a “snitch mentality” in the Aspen area, with increasing calls from the public about people who aren’t obeying the stay-at-home order and related social distancing guidelines. Failure to obey the order’s details can result in misdemeanor charges, a fine and/or jail time.
The sheriff has said that anyone who disobeys the order can be cited with a misdemeanor, adding that a physical arrest and a trip to jail is unlikely unless the infraction is especially egregious.
Koenemann, however, in explaining options, told board members that if they took an advisory route, “there would be no legal component to this.”
Dr. Kimberly Levin, medical officer for the county, also recommended that the board issue a recommendation. She spoke of how surgical and other medical-grade masks are far more effective in reducing the spread of a virus. However, she said such equipment is needed by health care workers and would therefore be “inappropriate” for use by the general public. Wearing a cloth mask, she suggested, is better than not wearing any facial covering.
How much a homemade cloth mask will help to keep those who are healthy from getting the virus “is not clear” due to lack of research on the topic, Levin added.
Aspen Mayor Torre said he supported the recommendation and said the board should also encourage community mask making. Snowmass Village Mayor Markey Butler agreed and suggested local coordination of homemade mask-makers in order to produce more of them and to get them into the public’s hands. Both mayors are members of the health board.
County Commissioner Steve Child communicated during the online meeting through a chat box to say that clear plastic face shields might work better than cloth masks. Levin said some type of eye protection would go further in protecting the public because it’s been proven that some people have contracted the virus via eye contact. However, she said she didn’t envision face shields and goggles being part of the board’s recommendation.
Koenemann reminded board members that another potential problem with issuing an order is that people of color may be afraid to go out in public wearing facial covering due to racial bias and stereotyping.
“No one in our community should be treated with fear or like a criminal for doing their part to protect the public,” her draft says. “We also understand that young children, and persons whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition, cannot wear a mask.
The advisory will be in effect at least until April 30, the end date for the public health board’s current stay-at-home order. The order could be extended, however, if the board decides later this month that a widespread threat from the novel coronavirus still exists.
The board consists of seven volunteer Pitkin County residents appointed by the Board of County Commissioners. It will meet again on Thursday to discuss various issues related to the coronavirus crisis, including a plea from representatives of bicycle shops to be allowed to open for business. The shops aim to serve those wanting to safely recreate, an activity that is allowable under public health orders.