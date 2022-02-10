Since mid-September, Pitkin County has required everyone 2 years of age and older to wear a mask indoors regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.
Beginning Feb. 22 — the day after Presidents Day — that will no longer be the case.
Citing declining case counts, Aspen Valley Hospital’s "comfortable" capacity status and the widespread availability of vaccines, the Pitkin County Board of Health made the decision today to end the indoor mask requirement.
Although the county will rescind its public health order requiring that masks be worn indoors, businesses can still implement their own requirements. Public health officials asked that the public respect the decisions of businesses and other organizations that continue to require masks.
“You never know a person’s story,” said Dr. Kimberly Levin, Pitkin County medical officer. “You don’t know if they’re going home to a family member with a high-grade cancer and they need to protect them. So, please, respect others.”
This story will be updated.