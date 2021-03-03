If the early winter felt punishing to workers in Pitkin County, there’s a good reason why: the 8.7% unemployment rate for December was the highest ever seen for the month since records were kept beginning in 1990.
That’s according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Economist Monicque Aragon said recently that while the figure is down from November’s 10.2% rate, “an over-the-month decline in unemployment is typical for Pitkin in December due to the start of the ski season.”
Pitkin joined three other counties — Eagle, San Miguel and Mineral — in reporting a month-over-month decrease in the unemployment rate, largely due to the seasonal nature of leisure and hospitality employment, Aragon said.
“However, unemployment remains highly elevated in Pitkin as the December rate of 8.7% is the highest unemployment rate for the month of December since the series began in 1990. This rate is also comparable to the not-seasonally adjusted statewide rate,” she said, which according to the state’s website is 8.4%.
By comparison, the U.S. average for December 2020 was a 6.7% unemployment rate, according to CDLE.
Business restrictions on hospitality-related industries due to the pandemic weighed heavily on the state and county’s tourism industry.
“In December, we saw a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Pitkin County as well as across the state, which led to heightened business restrictions, especially for establishments in leisure and hospitality (bars, restaurants, gyms, etc.).
“This industry shed 23,100 jobs across the state over the month in December. Leisure and hospitality is the largest industry in terms of employment in Pitkin County, meaning we are likely to see larger impacts to employment in the area as the number of cases rise. However, the number of COVID-19 cases in Pitkin County has been steadily declining since mid-January,” she added.
According to the December data, the increase in the unemployment rate was consistent across non-metro and metro areas of Colorado.
The number of benefit recipients of unemployment insurance through the state’s system was not immediately available at the county level, Aragon said, as it is being revamped “while we work through data reporting issues.”
On Thursday, CDLE unveiled a new dashboard,uidailydashboard.cdle.co, for claimants with information, including benefits being paid out and call center workloads. There were 7,055 calls answered and 1,094 completed callbacks on Feb. 25, the most recent daily information available.
The average call wait time was one hour and 13 minutes and the average call handle time, according to CDLE, was 29 minutes.
After hitting a record-high 23.6% in April 2020 during the early months of the pandemic, Pitkin County’s unemployment rate improved month by month in 2020, to 7% in September. Unemployment rose for the fall off-season, to 7.5% in October and 10.2% in November, before dipping to the disappointing start to the winter season with 8.7% December unemployment.
Weekly wages lagging behind state by $126
Wages in Pitkin County continue to lag behind the statewide average, according to figures released Feb. 24.
For the third quarter of 2020, the average weekly wage in Pitkin County was $1,108. That’s compared to the statewide average weekly wage of $1,234 for the same period.
Third quarter wages for 2020 dropped from the second quarter of 2020, when Pitkin County’s average pre-tax weekly wage was $1,161; the state’s average during that time was $1,227.
The labor figures for January will be released March 15, Aragon said.
The state is also working through a benchmarking process that may affect how data from 2019 and 2020 was reported. That data will be released March 26, the same time the February 2021 employment data will be made public.
There will be two virtual town halls for the public on unemployment information hosted by CDLE today, March 3, presented at 1 p.m. in English and in Spanish at 3 p.m. Participation may be online or by phone.
“The town halls will cover system optimizations, federal extended benefit programs” and other issues, according to a press release. To register, go to ColoradoUI.gov.