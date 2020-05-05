Pitkin County has hired a local business consultant to act as a liaison between public health officials and the private sector to help navigate communications through the next stages of economic reopening.
Bob Schultz is a Carbondale-based consultant who counts the Colorado Department of Health, as well as nearly every municipality between Aspen and Carbondale, among his client relationships. In addition to land use, his areas of specialization include policy planning and “sustainable communities,” according to his profile on LinkedIn.
While the Aspen Chamber Resort Association has been using email blasts to communicate COVID-19 recovery updates to its member base — which includes “700 or 800 contacts,” ACRA President Debbie Braun estimated — that doesn’t include every business in the county, particularly those in Redstone.
“Economic development … has never been something in [the county’s] wheelhouse, and right now, they want to help with business recovery,” Braun said. “A lot of times, we think of the city of Aspen, but Pitkin County is Redstone. ACRA’s bandwidth doesn’t even extend beyond the [Aspen Business Center].”
Schultz’s contract is the latest step by the county toward more cohesive communications, which was a vocalized point of frustration during a Thursday Board of Health meeting.
“I’m having the most difficult time with how we’re communicating with the public,” said Christina King, a licensed counselor in Aspen and health board member. “I think there’s a lot of confusion out there that, from the mental health standpoint, is really difficult. I’d like to know how we're going to communicate better to the public.”
There wasn’t a concrete answer Thursday, but since then, a lot of work has been going on behind the scenes, Braun said Monday.
“People are definitely getting antsy, as they should, but there is good work, and it is coordinated and it is happening right now,” she said.
On Monday, officials and stakeholders were putting the finishing touches on a document providing guidelines for specific businesses looking to reopen their doors that will include an online form for proprietors to share their COVID-19 business safety plans with Pitkin County Public Health.
Still, that information has yet to be made public — though Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said Monday he hopes to do so this week — and business leaders have been bombarding elected officials’ and board of health members’ inboxes and voicemails with questions.
“To make things even murkier, the governor has created a new set of orders for spas and personal services,” health board member and Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman said Monday. “And I thought, ‘What personal services?’ Nonmedical athletic training is in the category. I got a call from a friend who has a fishing company … that might apply.”
While Peacock’s message to the Board of Health on Thursday was that the county is trying to more closely align with the state directives in order to minimize confusion, there are still several nuanced differences that will continue to trump statewide regulations.
“Now, that’s the state order,” Poschman continued. “There’s no indication at this point that our public health director is going to advise that we open up in the same direction.”
Within industries, many proprietors are meeting on their own time to brainstorm proposals and recommendations to the county, Peacock said.
“We really appreciate those convenings,” he said, adding that they’re happening within the lodging, retail and restaurant groups in town. “We’re trying to get connected so that we can have a good two-way discussion on these guidelines and safety plans. Obviously, we’ve done a little bit of this as we rolled out construction and landscaping.”
Jimmy Yeager, the name behind Jimmy’s restaurant, was in just such a meeting with Meat & Cheese founder Wendy Mitchell Monday afternoon.
“We don’t know exactly what the order is going to look like, but we’re looking at this as, essentially, we’re hoping to design several categories of how to comply with whatever the new state and county orders are as to how we can be open,” he said. “These are some really, really big questions that everyone’s having.”
While “the prospect of being profitable is not even a realistic expectation,” Yeager said that balancing public health with economic viability is critical in preserving Aspen’s culture and wellbeing. Adapting to takeout and delivery services and taking advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program have so far allowed his restaurant some semblance of stability for now, but the very survival of some of the town’s business staples is at risk.
“It is exhausting mentally. This is not our business; this is not what we do. We’re not a takeout company,” he said. “The one thing about hospitality is that it’s filled with a bunch of survivors. We don’t ever expect it to be easy. But we’re getting toward a definitive amount of time left before we have to start making the hard decisions.”
In the meantime, however, he’s leaning into his community.
“You have to surround yourself with people you can be vulnerable with, and it’s very difficult,” he said. “We have to be good to each other. I think that’s how we get through it.”