The Pitkin County Board of Health at a special meeting Monday did not move the county into all-out level red on the state’s COVID dial, but it did implement many of the “severe-risk” tier's accompanying restrictions.
“These red-level restrictions, with capacity for restaurants to still operate, is what we need — everything we can do outside of a total shutdown,” said Torre, city of Aspen Mayor. “If each one of us does our part, we can be successful to slow disease transmission in our community.”
Restaurants may continue to operate at 25% capacity indoors but must stop serving alcohol at 9:30 p.m. and must close by 10 p.m. Additionally, restaurants can only seat members of a single household together.
The new restrictions, which goes into effect Tuesday, also limit gyms and offices to 10% operating capacities. The county will also prohibit indoor events that have not already submitted and had approved an indoor event safety plan.
Monday’s health board meeting was called to address the county’s staggering incidence rate, which is well over 1,000 per 100,000 people.
Pitkin County restrictions under the new public health order are as follows, as outlined in a Monday press release:
Personal gathering sizes are reduced to zero. Only congregate with your own household. This applies to all lodging reservations and accommodations.
Restaurants permitted to operate at 25% occupancy with 9:30 p.m. last call and 10 p.m. closure
Only seat groups of same households
Group camps: virtual or outdoors, no more than 10.
Critical and non-critical retail: 50% capacity, with curbside pickup encouraged
Personal services: 25% capacity, up to 25 people
Office: 10% capacity
Gyms: 10% capacity, up to 10 people per room. Reservations required.
Events:
No indoor events as of 12/20. No additional indoor event safety plans will be accepted.
Indoor Events with an ESP submitted as of yesterday (12/20/20) are permitted.
ESPs submitted after 12/20/20 for Indoor Events will not be permitted.
Outdoor events are still permitted at 25% capacity or 60 people
Outdoor guided services: 25% capacity, up to 10 people
Traveler affidavit: All persons traveling, including residents, are required to complete the traveler affidavit (including testing and quarantine requirements) if they have been gone from Pitkin County for more than 10 days.