A man who was arrested on allegations of improperly touching a client at an Aspen massage parlor has been transferred to a jail in Texas where he faces a felony sexual assault charge.
The Pitkin County Jail released Qiting Duan, 39, on Thursday to Texas authorities acting at the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott, whose office requested an extradition order on Aug. 24, according to court records and Deputy District Attorney Don Nottingham.
Duan was regarded as a fugitive of justice in Texas, where he faces a felony sexual assault charge, a graver offense than the original charge of sexual assault-no consent, which is a misdemeanor, filed against him in Pitkin County Court. He pleaded down the Pitkin County charge to misdemeanor harassment.
Duan currently is being held on a $100,000 surety bond in Williamson County Jail in Texas; he is alleged to have committed the rape offense on Nov. 22, 2022, according to online court documents and jail records from state and county websites.
Duan came to the attention of Aspen police on Dec. 26 — roughly five weeks after the alleged incident in Texas — when a woman reported to them that he had inappropriately touched her several times during the last 10 minutes of an hourlong, full-body massage on the same date. The massage took place at an Aspen massage parlor downtown, according to court records.
Duan, who said that Dec. 26 was his first day on the job, denied sexually touching the woman to police, who arrested him on suspicion of misdemeanor sexual assault-no consent on Dec. 28. He posted $1,000 bond and was released on the same date, pleading not guilty to the charge in March and setting the way for a September trial.
The trial was nixed on Aug. 22, however, when Duan pleaded guilty to harassment (strike/shove/kick), a class 1 misdemeanor, according to court records. In exchange, prosecutors dropped the sexual contact charge.
As part of the plea agreement, Duan was sentenced to a 24 months of unsupervised probation and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service within two years, according to the sentence order.
As well, “You may not be employed as a massage therapist for the duration of probation,” the order said.
It’s unclear how Duan would perform the community service if he remains incarcerated in Texas, said Don Nottingham, chief deputy district attorney, on Tuesday. The more pressing issue locally was getting Duan to Texas where he was wanted on a felony rape charge, Nottingham said.
As the misdemeanor case against Duan was winding through Pitkin County Court, Aspen police arrested Duan a second time on July 5, this time on a felony warrant out of Texas, putting him back in jail under a $50,000 bond.
He remained in Pitkin County Jail until last week; he was represented by the public defender’s office in the local cases and used a court-appointed English-to-Mandarin interpreter during the proceedings.
Duan also was suspended from giving licensed massages by the state of Florida in November 2017. There are no records of Duan being a licensed massage therapist in Colorado, according to the state’s governing body for the massage industry, the Department of Regulatory Agencies.
The sex crimes in both Florida and Texas involved penetration or attempted penetration committed by Duan; the Aspen case did not.
Duan is being charged in Texas under the state’s penal code as it relates to non-consensual penetration of another party, court records show. He was indicted in Round Rock, Texas, in January, according to court records.
Charging documents in Pitkin County Court list Duan’s residences in both Aspen and Flushing, New York.