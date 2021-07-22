Pitkin County’s unemployment rate for June was 6.7%, a massive improvement over the same pandemic-plagued month last year when the jobless rate was 17.6% — the fifth highest among all of Colorado’s 64 counties.
Figures released late last week by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment show that Pitkin County had 10,400 employed workers in June. That represents a gain of 695 workers, or 7.2%, compared with the 9,705 employed in June 2020.
In fact, the local jobless rate also improved dramatically from just one month ago. The state labor department reported the May 2020 rate for Pitkin County at 9.1%. Pitkin’s 6.7% jobless rate for June 2020 ranks it 13th among the state’s counties and is tied with Denver County’s rate.
The unemployment rate is based on the official number of jobless workers compared with the total labor force and is not reflective of the percentage of individuals within a given area receiving unemployment insurance benefits.
The latest state labor statistics show Eagle County with a 6.2% rate last month while Garfield’s was 5.6%. That’s also a marked decrease from the respective 17.7% and 10.6% rates recorded from the same month last year.
Pitkin County had 745 unemployed workers in June, down 64.1% from 2,076 without jobs one year ago, according to the state’s data.
While the decrease in the local jobless rate may appear encouraging, Nan Sundeen, Pitkin County’s director of human services, noted that it’s still the highest in the region.
Last year, her department and other governmental entities in the Roaring Fork Valley — along with nonprofits and the private sector — spent considerable time, energy and money assisting newly laid-off workers with their need for economic assistance and other forms of aid, such as food and housing.
“What isn’t counted in the 6.7% unemployment rate is the people who have lost a second job or a part-time job. Those are not counted in the unemployment statistics,” Sundeen said.
She pointed out that along with the recent economic rebound, there are now many jobs in the area that have gone unfilled because the pandemic changed the shape of the unemployment situation. Many people left the area — and the service industry — for positions they deemed to be more stable.
And some local residents, as a regional labor department told the Aspen Daily News last week, are not working because they are receiving unemployment benefits. But not nearly as many people are doing that as is commonly thought.
“If we’re at 6.7% unemployment, and there are still so many unfilled jobs, the question is, where are we going to find people?” Sundeen added.
The state nonfarm unemployment rate was 6.2% in June compared with 11.3% in the same month last year. The number of employed workers has grown by 154,000 jobs, to 2.7 million workers, over the last 12 months in Colorado.
State labor market statistics show that the service and hospitality industry has rebounded significantly as COVID-19 restrictions and limitations have eased over the last six months. Since the start of the year, the state has added 49,300 workers in the food-accommodations category and 13,000 workers in arts, entertainment and recreation.
Last year’s economic downturn, sparked by the onset of the pandemic, hit tourism- and hospitality-related businesses especially hard. Gov. Jared Polis shut down ski areas in mid-March 2020; the local and state public health orders that followed — designed to keep the coronavirus from spreading — resulted in temporary and permanent restaurant closures.
Travel to the upper Roaring Fork Valley, as with other areas of the U.S., ground nearly to a halt by late March. As the global airline industry reeled from its previous high marks, flights into the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport dropped to two or three each day in April.
Tourism did not come back until mid- to late summer, and the area’s economy experienced rollercoaster fall and winter seasons marked by extreme boosts in visitation — often followed by mini-slowdowns based on new restrictions from changing health orders.