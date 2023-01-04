After the Pitkin County Department of Health and Human Services declined to open its own investigation into a former preschool teacher facing a criminal sex-assault charge as it pertains to his ability to safely parent his own children, Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin allowed Chris Tedstone, 41, to do so — albeit under the supervision of the children’s mother.
Tedstone was terminated from his most recent teaching position with a Basalt preschool in July after his former director received two complaints from a parent describing what, in the director’s estimation, was grooming behavior toward a female student. During a forensic interview with the 5-year-old preschool student, she detailed scenarios of inappropriate touching. He faces one count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, a class 3 felony.
Last month, Tedstone posted a $50,000 cash bond to leave the Garfield County Jail, where he was being held for Pitkin County — but the bond restricted him from having any contact with anyone under the age of 18, including his own children. During a subsequent court hearing, on Dec. 19, Seldin modified the terms of the bond to allow Tedstone supervised visitation with his children, acknowledging the holidays in his decision. But he also requested that representatives from the Pitkin County Department of Health and Human Services examine the case and present the court with recommendations regarding Tedstone’s future visitation rights.
“It is notable to the court — quite notable — that the department has declined to investigate, has declined to appear and has declined to warn the court of the consequences of allowing contact between the defendant and his children,” Seldin said Tuesday. “The court would anticipate that if there were significant concerns about the safety of his own children, and the sorts of concerns that would override his constitutional interest in parenting his children … I would expect the Department of Human Services to appear and articulate that concern to the court. Their absence speaks volumes.”
Pitkin County Deputy District Attorney Don Nottingham had objected to the request to allow Tedstone access to his children, citing the seriousness of the allegations, though he acknowledged that he’s “not familiar with any allegations of any harm upon the defendant’s own children by him in any regard.”
Nottingham also noted that the department of human services had been notified of Seldin’s earlier request for guidance and that the county declined to open a case.
“Your honor, of course the people agree that the defendant has a constitutional right to parent his own children,” he started. “... While the people certainly recognize the negative impact of not having a parent or having a parent no longer present in the parenting of a child … the allegations in this case are so serious that I think the magnitude of potential harm is extremely high — as high as, frankly, as any the people can conceive of with regard to harm to children.”
Tedstone is being represented by Nick James, of Aspen-based law firm Kalamaya | Goscha, who maintained his client’s right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing serves as an opportunity for the defense to challenge the prosecution’s case for probable cause for criminal charges.
“Mr. Tedstone is presumed innocent. He vehemently denies the allegation in this case and is looking forward to [presenting] information to the district attorney to seek a dismissal of these charges,” James said. “I think there are some troubling aspects with this case … and I do not believe the allegations merit completely removing Mr. Tedstone from the lives of his two children.”
Absent a recommendation directing the court differently, Seldin ultimately agreed with the latter assessment.
“I’m not going to characterize the strength of the evidence in this case,” the judge said in making his decision, though he did note that the criminal case “rests substantially if not entirely on childhood hearsay — and it is child hearsay of very young children.”