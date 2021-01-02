Although Pitkin County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has soared since early November, the rise in infections has not caused a significant increase in Aspen Valley Hospital’s patient admissions — “so far.”
“I think those are the operative words,” Dave Ressler, AVH CEO, said. “So far, we haven’t seen the high rate of incidence in the community translate to large numbers of cases in the hospital. But we have certainly been having our cases.”
According to Ressler, AVH saw several COVID-19 patients in its emergency department and respiratory evaluation center almost daily; however, many of those individuals do not require hospitalization.
“It’s not like we don’t see the virus in the community. We absolutely do, and we see it making people sick,” Ressler said. “Fortunately, we have not hit the trigger in terms of having three people admitted on the same day.”
If AVH were to admit three COVID-19 patients who had Pitkin County addresses — on any single day in a two-week period — Pitkin County would move into the red “severe-risk” level on the state’s COVID-19 dial, regardless of whether or not the actual hospitalization occurred locally. Should a Pitkin County resident with COVID-19 be admitted to a hospital in a different county, CDPHE would still count that as a Pitkin County hospital admission, even if the patient was hospitalized in Grand Junction or Denver.
The criteria applies to counties, like Pitkin, that have a population of 30,000 or less.
“It just … doesn’t make sense,” said Patti Clapper, Pitkin County commissioner and board of health alternate. “I understand we need to be concerned about the capacity of hospitals throughout the state, but there is only so much control we have over this virus in any way shape or form.”
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment places counties into one of six levels on the state’s COVID-19 dial based on three metrics: a county’s two-week cumulative incidence rate, its two-week average-positivity rate, and local COVID-19 hospital admissions.
If any two of a county’s three metrics reach red-level thresholds, CDPHE will move that county into the red “severe-risk” level on the state’s COVID-19 dial.
To qualify for the orange “high-risk” level on the dial, a county’s two-week cumulative incidence rate must register below 350 per 100,000 people. On Thursday, Pitkin County’s two-week cumulative incidence rate was 1,374.
Because Pitkin County has had a two-week percent-positivity rate of 9.9% and no more than two COVID-19 hospital admissions in a single day, it has not had to adhere to red-level restrictions that include no indoor dining.
“The whole point is to protect the overall health care system,” Ressler said.
A critical access hospital, AVH has a total of 25 beds — with four in its intensive care unit, 16 in its patient care unit and five in its obstetrical unit for post-partum treatment.
According to Ressler, AVH theoretically could utilize any of its intensive care and patient care beds to accommodate COVID-19 patients.
“We preferentially use our intensive care unit because of its negative pressure,” Ressler said. “We also have four negative pressure rooms in our patient care unit if we need them. You don’t have to keep a COVID patient in a negative-pressure room, but it is ideal.”
As of Thursday, AVH had 12 beds available for COVID-19 patients, including three in its intensive care unit — however, those same beds have to accommodate all hospital patients.
“During the pandemic, with the decreased number of people in the community … we don’t have as much demand on our beds as we normally would,” Ressler said. “It’s not likely we would get a transfer from a Denver hospital to free up beds in that community, but it has happened with Valley View. … It hasn’t happened often, but it does [happen], and we have that conversation on a daily basis.”
In neighboring Garfield County, Valley View Hospital has 78 beds total, including 33 in acute care and 10 in intensive care.
According to VVH Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Brooks, the hospital routinely accepted COVID-19 patients from AVH, as well as other critical access hospitals in Rifle, Vail and Meeker.
“Our COVID admissions have been, certainly this winter, much higher than they were at any point in this pandemic,” Brooks said. “There was one week in late November where we had more COVID admissions in that week than we had in the entire spring.”
Brooks emphasized how, in addition to COVID patients, VVH still had to accommodate patients who had suffered heart attacks, strokes and other medical emergencies.
“Our hospital capacity has been tight at times,” he said. “Hospitals certainly have a cap on what they can handle, and we never want to get to that cap.”
In counties with more than 30,000 residents, like Garfield, three COVID-19 patient admissions in a single day would not necessarily move it into level red. Rather, counties with a population of more than 30,000 move into the more restrictive dial designation if they experience fewer than eight consecutive days of decreasing or stable COVID hospital admissions. According to CDPHE, Garfield County has experienced only seven days of declining or stable hospitalizations. Coupled with Garfield County’s also having a two-week cumulative incidence rate of 836 — while lower than Pitkin County’s, still far above the required 350 metric — CDPHE has placed the county into the red severe-risk level.
“Our community needs to recognize the importance of maintaining their vigilance in wearing their masks, social distancing, avoiding gatherings,” Brooks said. “Or we are going to have a very dark winter.”