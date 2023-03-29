Pitkin County is working on a plan to extend the life expectancy of the landfill by an estimated 70 years, but it won’t be quick or cheap.
County staff members outlined a plan to the county commissioners on Tuesday to expand the territory to dump and bury garbage to the south and west of the current burial grounds. If no action is taken, the dump will be filled in about six years.
“We have seen a record amount of debris coming in over the last couple of years,” said Public Works Director Brian Pettet.
The county “bought time” with an expansion to the north in 2022, he said, but prudent planning requires the county to look further out. The landfill, located in the hills above Aspen Village, has been in place since the early 1960s, according to county officials. The expansion to the north added capacity for an additional 650,000 cubic yards of waste.
The Aspen area has a strong diversion record through recycling and the second-largest composting program in Colorado, said Cathy Hall, director of the solid waste center. But Aspen is notorious for the amount of construction debris that gets hauled to the landfill.
The expansion must be approved by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. If approved, infrastructure would be relocated in 2026, according to the proposed timeline presented to the commissioners. That would come at a cost of $9 million. It would include building a new scale house in a different location and reconfiguring the dump road after it climbs into the landfill grounds.
The south expansion would allow trash to be buried where the existing scale house and access road are located. The expansion would be undertaken in 2027 at a cost of $6.25 million. The work would add an estimated 25 years to the life of the landfill.
The west expansion is further down the road, slated for 2050. It would add 45 years to the landfill at a price estimated in today’s dollars at $4.1 million.
The combined cost for infrastructure relocation and both expansions would be in excess of $19 million.
If approved as proposed, the two expansions would provide an additional 6,695,000 cubic yards of space and an estimated 70 years of landfill capacity, according to a staff memo. That’s based on current levels of waste.
Meanwhile, revenues over the 70 years are estimated at $600 million.
The commissioners weren’t asked to vote on the proposal Tuesday. They provided a preliminary mixed review.
“This is very different from the expansion I remember approving,” said Commissioner Patti Clapper.
She said her concerns are road safety, internal circulation, methane capture and shielding facilities such as the scale house from Highway 82.
“I don’t know how you’ll screen that from the highway,” she said of the new site for the scale house.
Commissioner Francie Jacober credited the staff with working on a plan, given there is only six years left as space stands now.
“It doesn’t seem to me we have any choice in this,” Jacober said.
Commissioner Steve Child said the “long-term solution” is a regional landfill where counties “recycle everything.”
For now, no regional facility would want to work with Pitkin County because of the amount of construction waste generated locally.
“Closing the landfill is not an option,” Child said.
For now, he favors the expansion, but he also wants progress toward a regional solution.
The commissioners gave staff a green light to apply for the south and west expansions with state government. The staff will return to the commissioners at a later date with a detailed budget plan for construction and infrastructure relocation with a goal of getting funding in place starting with the 2024 budget.