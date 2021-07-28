The tents and vans pitched and parked within Pitkin County’s “Safe Outdoor Space” at the Brush Creek Park and Ride lot may need to relocate by November.
The emergency shelter opened in April 2020 to accommodate people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic and was always intended to be temporary.
“I don’t think we should close the camp,” Seamas Navarro said during Tuesday’s Pitkin Board of County Commissioners work session. “If the camp’s there for COVID, and we’re getting a second round, why are we closing this camp?”
Several people who utilize the homeless encampment, like Navarro, attended Tuesday’s work session to implore commissioners to keep the area open, at least through the winter.
Commissioners had little comment during Tuesday’s discussion and, according to a county memo, the decision to shut down the area by Nov. 1 already appears to be set in stone.
The memo stated that the space “will close” on Nov. 1 and that those still residing at the site may be offered temporary emergency shelter until another option becomes available.
The Nov. 1 closure date will allow the space to be cleaned in time for a capital improvement project to begin at the park and ride lot on April 1.
“If there’s a national public pandemic emergency, they can wait,” Navarro said. “We need a place where we can be safe and not have to worry about spreading the disease or catching it.”
According to Pitkin County Human Services Director Nan Sundeen, 20 people currently reside at the encampment. She also made clear that the county would do whatever it could to help those still living at the site to find shelter in time for winter.
“We have a solid plan with partners to pursue emergency shelter in hotels and rapid rehousing for non-congregate shelter,” Sundeen said in an email following Tuesday’s work session. “There are some discussions about congregate shelter but nothing concrete yet. Case managers are working with residents of the camp now to help each person consider his/her options.”
Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock also noted that the county does provide a day center in the health and human services building, in partnership with the nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter. Faith-based organizations, for many years, have also offered overnight shelters to individuals in Pitkin County, Peacock said.
“We have been working with and supporting nonprofit organizations to provide services for the homeless,” Peacock said in an email. “The [encampment] was set up as an emergency option when winter shelters were no longer provided by nonprofit or faith-based partners due to risks presented by COVID.”
Pitkin County assumed use of the space at the Brush Creek lot through its emergency declaration and COVID-19 public health orders. However, earlier this summer — as vaccination rates increased and COVID-19 cases plummeted locally — the Pitkin County Board of Health voted to drop its own, self-imposed COVID-19 restrictions and to instead align with state guidelines.
Austin Kuck, who has served as the camp’s peer specialist since February, said he has pushed people at the site to get vaccinated and that he believes the vast majority has done so.
A Roaring Fork Valley resident of 26 years, Kuck said he believes the camp has done much more than provide shelter to those in need during the pandemic.
“I’ve seen the good things that have come out of this camp. I’ve seen lots of people get jobs and get housing,” he said. “If we can get some housing, that’s a good thing because it is winter coming up.”