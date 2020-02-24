New concepts surrounding Aspen-Pitkin County Airport redevelopment were floated at a recent ASE Vision Committee meeting — one of which involves the idea of keeping the runway alignment where it currently stands instead of moving it farther to the west and closer to Owl Creek Road.
Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said he brought up the idea at the committee’s meeting on Feb. 13, along with a few other related thoughts, such as moving the airport’s general aviation facility to the west side of the airport’s property, across the runway from its current position just north of the airport terminal and adjacent to Highway 82. He said the concepts also involve the creation of an additional west-side taxiway and movement of the terminal footprint closer to the highway, which would likely require relocation of the short-term parking area. The runway would still be widened under the alternative concept.
The ASE Vision Committee, the overarching committee in the county-led community input process on airport redevelopment, has been holding meetings since January following the work last year of four subcommittees. Each tackled a broad aspect of potential redevelopment, including technical matters, community character concerns and airport-user experience. The Vision Committee took their suggestions and is now charged with developing a set of final recommendations that will be presented to the Board of County Commissioners, perhaps in late spring.
Peacock said he presented the new concepts to the Vision Committee after meeting with John McBride, developer of the Aspen Airport Business Center. Peacock said there are community safety concerns about moving the runway farther west because of how it may impact pilots’ approach path near Shale Bluffs.
The Federal Aviation Administration, however, has studied the Shale Bluffs issue and doesn’t believe it’s a safety concern. In 2018, the concept to move and widen the runway received a finding of “no significant impact” as part of a four-year Environmental Analysis.
The Vision Committee has yet to vet the new ideas fully as it is studying numerous other issues related to potential air-side and terminal improvements in the wake of 2019’s subcommittee meetings and the recommendations of those groups as part of the overall ASE Vision community input process. The initiative aims to reach a community consensus on whether and how to handle redevelopment, or to do nothing.
But redevelopment proponents say that something must be done because of the expected retirement of the CRJ-700s, the aircraft used by the three major commercial carriers that provide service to and from Aspen. The next generation of commercial jets that would replace the CRJ-700 is expected to have a greater wingspan than what is allowed under the current runway width. Also because of the greater wingspans, the taxiways also will require a greater separation distance from the runway.
Numerous issues are still being addressed. A large portion of last Thursday’s Vision Committee meeting was spent discussing “flex gates,” a concept to employ eight jet-way gates at the terminal in a way that will accommodate both regional jets and larger mainstream jets without massive variances in the number of passengers arriving at the terminal at any one time.
Peacock said he didn’t know whether keeping the runway alignment as is or moving the general aviation facility would require a new Environmental Assessment. Airport Director John Kinney said it’s possible that the process wouldn’t have to start from scratch: The FAA might only seek to conduct an administrative review of the new plan, he said.
Would the FAA still be willing to pay for the lion’s share of air-side improvements if the plans differ from what was contained in the Environmental Assessment? Kinney suggested that county and airport officials would basically be tasked with selling federal aviation officials on the changes.
Both Peacock and Kinney stressed that any deviation from the previous air-side concepts are extremely preliminary and conceptual. While the work of the Vision Committee was expected to be completed by the end of February, it’s probable that the discussions will be extended into March.
“We’re not trying to design anything,” Peacock said. “We’re just introducing the concepts.”
Scott Writer, who sits on the Vision Committee, said he believes the group’s members are trying to be “as open and flexible as we can” to all ideas.
“We’re looking at all the options,” he said. “Obviously there are trade-offs to everything.”
Kinney added that moving the general aviation operations to the west side of the airport property would likely involve using more land along the west side of the airport’s boundaries. It could also present some operational challenges with regard to pacing of private and commercial aircraft activity that would have to be ironed out, he said.
Peacock said moving the general aviation building could open up more ramp space to park private jets. Part of Thursday’s committee discussion involved the potential loss of such parking spaces if plans to build a bigger terminal and widen the east-side taxiway are realized. At certain times of year, such as the Fourth of July and Presidents Day weekend, the parking spaces for private aircraft are filled quickly.
County and airport officials have long maintained, and the ASE Vision process’s Technical Working Group agreed in December, that the local airport’s runway and taxiways must be widened if the airport is to become a full-fledged Aircraft Design Group III facility. Such facilities allow planes with wider wingspans, up to 118 feet, than are currently allowed at Pitkin County’s airport.
The local air facility is considered an ADG III facility with conditions, one of which is a limitation on planes with wingspans greater than 95 feet. Proponents of air-side redevelopment say airlines aren’t making new orders for the 70-seat CRJ-700, which will phased out in two to 15 years. If Aspen is to continue to grow as a resort destination, albeit slowly, the runway must be widened to accommodate the next generation of passenger jets, most of which have wingspans greater than 95 feet but less than 118 feet. They add that those new jets coming on line in the next five to 20 years will be quieter and more fuel efficient.
Skeptics, including the nonprofit Save our Skies, claim the process is being steered by county officials and consultants toward the result of widening the runway to accommodate mainline jets such as 737s that have a greater passenger carrying capacity. They fear that such a scenario will lead to runaway growth and the continued erosion of Aspen’s small-town character.