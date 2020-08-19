HED
SUBHED
JUMPHED
State officials expected to offer ‘guidance’ on
safe winter-resort practices in next 4-5 weeks
By Andre Salvail
Aspen Daily News Staff Writer
The 14-day totals of new COVID-19 cases suggest a local decline, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said during a work session with commissioners on Tuesday afternoon.
“Our 14-day case totals for [county] residents are now at five positives, and we have not had any positive residents now for the past 11 days,” Peacock said during his weekly update on all things pandemic related.
He presented graphics containing data on the trends involving new cases going back to March when the coronavirus began to assert its presence in the Roaring Fork Valley. Through the strength of local and state public health orders that shuttered nonessential businesses starting in late March and implemented other measures designed to slow down the virus spread, COVID-19 was generally kept in check at the local level through June.
A surge in new cases occurred after the Fourth of July, at a time when Aspen typically is inundated with visitors from other states and elsewhere in Colorado. This year’s summer holiday period was no exception, as the streets of the city filled up, restaurants rebounded and lodging facilities, though not completely full, climbed above an estimated 50% occupancy.
Mandatory isolation and quarantine numbers have dropped as well in the last two weeks, to a total of six cases, Peacock said. A month ago, he said, the situation was not so positive.
“Our [public health] team was really stretched in those three weeks following the Fourth of July,” he said.
Concerns remain, however. Peacock showed data indicating that the COVID-19 testing “turnaround time” from specimen collection to a lab result is three days. Ideally, officials would like that time to be less than 48 hours, he said.
He also remarked that the number of new cases in neighboring counties continues to be high, based on the 14-day measurement windows, but added there is evidence of declines in the last week.
Commissioner Patti Clapper said she believes the number of new Pitkin County cases has been declining because of recent local orders reducing the size of informal gatherings, along with mask-wearing ordinances that are more stringent than the state’s regulations.
Her remark was a step ahead of Peacock’s next slide, titled, “What has changed since the first week of July?” He pointed out that the county has added staff to its public health efforts, including contact tracers and people tasked with educating the community about the rules regarding mask wearing and social distancing.
Echoing Clapper, he noted that informal group sizes have been narrowed down to a maximum of 10 people after being increased to 50 at the start of the summer. There also have been changes to face-covering requirements, and both the city of Aspen and the town of Snowmass Village have implemented mandatory mask zones.
Turnaround times for COVID-19 laboratory test results have decreased, Peacock said, and county public health orders were extended through September.
“Current trends are good and moving in the right direction,” a graphic image from the county manager’s presentation states. Still, “caution needs to be exercised.”
Overall, “This is a good trend,” Peacock said. “We need to keep this up as a community.”
Peacock said Pitkin and its neighboring counties are close to coming up with a regional testing strategy. A draft of the plan may be realized later this week. Attention toward wildfires that have been raging across the Interstate 70 corridor may be slowing down the plan’s progress, he suggested.
Looking ahead to the winter season, he said the state is developing “guidance” on ski-resort practices. That information may be issued about four or five weeks from now, Peacock said, adding that the final set of winter-sport guidelines may end up being a hybrid of local and state regulations.
Broad planning that includes local, state and resort officials will be necessary to make winter commerce viable, he said. In the Aspen area, a meeting of interested stakeholders will be held next week to “scope issues,” Peacock said.