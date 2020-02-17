Editor’s note: This story represents the second of a two-part series. The first story appeared in Sunday’s paper.
Federal grants to assist a Pitkin County initiative to bring housing stability to area homeless individuals should be coming down the pike next year, according to the county’s deputy director of human services.
Lindsay Maisch spoke of different ways to fund housing solutions and other issues related to a local coalition’s effort to end homelessness during a wide-ranging interview last week.
It is estimated that the Roaring Fork Valley has anywhere from 60 to 100 homeless citizens at any given time, with the higher end of the range reflected in the summer months. A recent “point-in-time count” of people using the Aspen Homeless Shelter’s overnight services put the figure at 22 people, but the nonprofit’s director and county officials agreed the number was too low.
Maisch said the overall goal is to provide a “continuum of services” for homeless residents that starts with helping to get them into housing. There has been some discussion among stakeholders represented within the coalition as to whether the community will see the effort as “coddling” or “enabling” a segment of the population that doesn’t want to work or comply with the rules of mainstream society.
Also, with housing costs in the county among the highest in the nation, there has been debate as to whether homeless people should receive assistance ahead of those who hold full-time jobs and struggle to maintain free-market or affordable housing.
Maisch said she conducted a focus group of homeless people, and all of them had full-time jobs.
“To me, the answer is an ‘and’ not a ‘but.’ It’s not, ‘why help them and not others.’ We have folks who are two paychecks away from losing their housing and we have folks who are homeless and working full time.The continuum of services should be able to catch anyone,” she said.
The coalition’s short-term goals, outlined in a draft document last month, include expanding and stabilizing case-management systems and access to mental-health resources, along with creating a “rapid re-housing” program for people who have lost their housing within a matter of days or a few weeks. Long-term goals include the establishment of a 24-hour emergency shelter, an end to veteran homelessness by 2022 and an end to chronic homelessness by 2025.
Pitkin County, in association with neighboring counties, is partnering with Built for Zero, a program started by the New York nonprofit Community Solutions, to start the process. Built for Zero takes a “housing first” approach to the problem, and suggests that communities begin by creating a comprehensive list of all their homeless. From there, the goal is to house everybody on the list in some way or another until no one remains on it, or at least until a standard defined as “functional zero” is achieved.
The issues surrounding homelessness and the drive to end it are complex. Maisch noted that there has been “tension throughout the entire process.”
She explained that the county is following the “housing first” approach promoted by Built for Zero. “One of our guiding values in our position paper is that housing is the key to stability. No other need can be met until people have a place to call home,” she said.
Given the recent tension and debate among stakeholders — who have been meeting for more than a year to pore over details related to providing housing and improving other services for local homeless individuals — Maisch said it may be time to bring the coalition’s committee heads together for a special gathering “to make sure we are coming from the same place.”
“I think we have some work to do,” she said. “I think the tension is healthy and important. It has to come up, because if we didn’t talk about the tension, we’d never get to the root of the problem.”
At the coalition’s last meeting Jan. 31, an employee of the nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter spoke of the need for “consequences” for those who don’t play by the rules while also receiving assistance. The meeting facilitator, a Snowmass Village housing official, had to pause, briefly, because her approach to the problem is far different.
Maisch said she understands that mindset of those who believe in consequences for those who fail to comply with certain standards, but said county officials lean toward a “humanist” approach that frowns on punitive measures.
There are proactive ways to deal with disruptive people in homeless shelters and permanent supportive facilities, she said, including “isolation rooms” and clinical therapists who are trained to deal with mentally ill clients and those with substance-abuse issues, she said.
“I’ve had the opportunity to talk to lots of other entities that are dealing with this. There are some shelters that are ‘no-turnaway shelters’ and they manage the behaviors internally. …Mental issues and addiction are illnesses, and we shouldn’t turn people away who have an illness.”
However, Maisch added that there is always “a line” that people might cross, and if someone receiving services is breaking the law, jail or a detox facility might be the safest place for them.
“I think people are pretty responsive as long as the expectations of the facility are really clear up front,” she said.
The cost of providing housing stability in the area could end up being expensive, especially if new units are built to help the homeless. Maisch pointed out that while grants are currently available to veterans and others for housing, often those receiving the assistance leave Pitkin County because the money stretches farther in other places.