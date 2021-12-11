Pitkin County commissioners will hear the first reading of a proposed ordinance to license and regulate short-term rentals on Wednesday, according to a county press release.
The ordinance would prohibit STRs in areas of the county that are zoned as rural and remote and potentially limit licenses to only properties that are an owner’s primary residence, according to the release. The proposed program would create a mechanism for STR property owners to pay sales tax in the same manner as owners of bed-and-breakfasts, lodges, hotels and motels.
“By starting to license and regulate short-term rentals, we are listening to our community’s concerns about housing affordability and neighborhood vitality as well as inequitable treatment of our regulations for similar uses,” Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said in the release. “The proposed ordinance is the result of numerous [Board of County Commissioners] work sessions and input from the community. We encourage community members to stay engaged in this process.”
The reasoning behind the prohibition of STRs in rural and remote zones includes challenges with emergency access to residences, the degree of isolation in these zone districts that prospective renters might not anticipate and the appropriateness of limiting commercial activity in the districts, the release says.
Cindy Houben, the county’s community development director, said Friday that limiting STRs in those areas is safer and more respectful to neighbors and visitors.
“I’m glad that the board is considering no short-term rentals in rural and remote areas, given the intent of that zone district and also the terrain and unique characteristics of that area,” she said. “It’s hard to put people in the backcountry who may not know how to survive in the backcountry.”
As for the primary residence limitation, the intent is to limit the potentially degraded sense of community that can come from the creation of residential areas with large pockets that lack permanent residents, or the conversion of neighborhoods into de facto lodge developments without appropriate review, zoning compliance or mitigation of impacts, the release states. Houben added that the limitation will add accountability to the STR market.
“The other part that they're considering — which is the primary local residence — really has been proven across the country to be a solid way of dipping into the short-term rental market because it’s typically the people who are primary residents and live here that are going to be more accountable in their neighborhoods,” she said.
The news comes two days after the city of Aspen approved an emergency ordinance to pause STR permits until next September. Earlier in the week during a housing retreat, the city council also identified the county as a potential housing partner going forward. Houben said that while she is not aware of any discussions that have happened so far between the city and the county, it is time for the two to start working together on large issues like housing and climate change.
“I’m hopeful that we can coordinate our final regulations together and look at what’s going on at least within our urban areas,” she said.
The county is not considering an emergency ordinance and there is no definite timeline for the regulations to begin. Commissioners are scheduled to hear the second reading of the ordinance on Jan. 16, and the tentative date for the ordinance to take effect is March 31. Houben said the county is hoping to give staff time to prepare for the launch of any ordinance before it goes into effect, and everything is tentative at the moment.
The proposed regulation is not intended to penalize an owner whose property is held in a joint venture, limited liability company, partnership, trust or corporation, which many individuals may elect to do for a variety of reasons, the release says. Additionally, it would not be required that the individual applicant for a license be a titled owner but only that the applicant be a “natural person,” have an ownership interest in the property and use the residence as their principal residence. A “natural person “is a human being as opposed to a created entity like a partnership or corporation.
Members of the public are encouraged to read the proposed regulation and view the meeting agenda for next week’s discussion by visiting pitkincounty.com, and to share their input at pitkincounty.com/publiccomment, the release adds.