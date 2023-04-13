A company connected to the Walton family of Walmart fame plans to expand public mountain biking and hiking trail network on its private lands west of Redstone.
Crystal Basin Holdings LLC received unanimous approval from Pitkin County commissioners on Tuesday to add 5.5 miles of trails to an existing network of 4.5 miles of trails in Coal Basin. The company’s 221-acre Coal Basin Ranch is located about 3.5 miles west of Redstone where Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Co. operated coal mines until 1991.
The first phase of trails was approved by Pitkin County in 2018 and opened to the public in 2021. The small network is valuable because the trails provide a chance for young and novice riders to progress as they build skills, Mike Pritchard, executive director of the Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association told commissioners. The existing network includes a small pump track with flats and small hills that are family friendly.
The county holds an easement on the trails to ensure the network remains open long-term and free of charge. It also removes the property owner from liability in case of accidents. Coal Basin Holdings pays for the construction and maintenance of the trails.
The pump track registered 12,314 user “passes” in 2022, according to Trina Ortega, senior ranch manager. A pass is a circuit on the track by a person. It doesn't equate to individual users because many users make several passes per trip. The Dutch Creek Trail, which provides intermediate riding, registered 4,854 passes.
“It’s something pretty special, something we’re pretty proud of,” said Brian McNellis, a land use planner representing the owners. “This is a real shining example of how there can be a public-private relationship in making a recreation project successful and a restoration project.”
Existing zoning would have potentially allowed construction of seven homes on the ranch. The owners have no plans for residential construction, McNellis said. They have built a barn that is the center for operations at the ranch.
Ortega said restoration of the land has been just as important as the trail construction. Materials and waste from the coal mines has been removed. Native vegetation ranging from grass to trees has been planted and coaxed to grow in otherwise barren soil. Waterways have been revived. However, there is still lots of restoration work to undertake, she said.
“Our north star guiding principle is heal the land, heal the people,” Ortega said.
The next phase of trails will include routes that novice riders can progress to as well as an expert route. There also will be a trail dedicated to hikers only. Construction will begin when conditions allow this year. No opening date for the new trails has been disclosed yet.
McNellis said the additions will make it more worthwhile for people to make the trip to the site. The biking trails are open from sunrise to sunset during summer months, with exact opening and closing dates dictated by weather and trail conditions.
Ortega said no other expansions are planned at this time. The 221-acre ranch is surrounded by the White River National Forest.
“There is a desire to keep the ambiance,” she said.
The five commissioners asked a lot of questions about the operation but didn’t spend a lot of time deliberating before voting for approval of the expansion.
“I was a skeptic when it first came (before the board),” said Commissioner Greg Poschman. “You guys have done a good job up there.”
Commissioner Francie Jacober applauded the owners’ decision not to build homes. “Normally I wouldn’t be thrilled about mountain bikes and trails, mostly due to wildlife,” she said, then explaining that she found the proposal acceptable.
Jacober couldn’t contain her curiosity about one issue. “I don’t mean to sound too jaded,” she said, “but what is in it for the owners?”
McNellis said they simply have a love of mountain biking and wanted to share trails on the private land with the public, especially introducing youths to the sport.