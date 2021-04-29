The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners heard from a number of people on Wednesday who were concerned that favoritism and bias as opposed to qualifications and fairness played a role in a recent Open Space and Trails lease recommendation.
“I want to be very clear that I am offended by being called a ‘racist,’ a ‘bigot’ and that I treat people differently because of their race, their creed, their color, their culture ... I don’t,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said in response to a few callers’ comments during Wednesday’s regularly-scheduled BOCC meeting. “I look at people for who they are and what they are — not for any of those other things I mentioned.”
In a 4-0 vote, the BOCC approved — on first reading — the agricultural lease agreement, as recommended by OST, between Pitkin County and Marigold Livestock Co. for the Glassier Open Space.
Commissioner Steve Child was not in attendance for Wednesday’s BOCC meeting.
According to a BOCC memo, the two separate properties that comprise the Glassier Open Space and that are protected by conservation easements were publicly advertised in the “Aspen Daily News, via social media outlets, and direct email to agriculture producers.”
In total, seven proposals were received for one or both Glassier Open Space properties, and a selection committee, consisting of Open Space and Trails staff, scored each application based on five criteria: description of operation (65%), agricultural background (15%), ability to succeed (5%), references (5%) and lease rate (10%).
Jose Miranda, who owns Rocking TT Bar and submitted proposals for both Glassier Open Space properties, questioned how the selection committee could have given his references a 3.33 out of 5 and a 3.67 out of 5 respectively without having actually called any of the references he put down.
With Rocking TT Bar, Miranda proposed a wide array of agricultural activities on the properties include: water buffalo, pigs, chickens, bees, vegetables, herbs and fruit trees.
“My issue is not in regards to the scoring mistake, it’s in regards to the fact that the selection committee did not follow the procedure that was clearly outlined for them,” Miranda said to commissioners Wednesday. “I called all of my references, none of them were contacted.”
The successful proposals from Marigold Livestock Co. earned a 5 out of 5 on both of its proposals’ listed references — no other proposals received perfect scores under the reference criteria.
Marigold Livestock Co. proposed raising “sheep, meat chickens and eventually laying hens” on the properties according to a BOCC summary of its proposal.
“You can look back and see ways that things could have been more precise or more polished but I’m very happy to be recommending you approve this lease,” Dale Will, Pitkin County Open Space and Trails acquisition and special projects director, also said to commissioners Wednesday. “We had a similar discussion last week with the Open Space Board of Trustees and they unanimously are recommending to the county commissioners that this lease be approved.”
During the public comment portion of Wednesday’s meeting, community members voiced their displeasure, not necessarily with Marigold Livestock Co., but instead Open Space and Trails’ selection process.
“Just imagine being an immigrant or a person of color or someone who’s not well connected to the community and being told that your references — people who you trust and revere and who have mentored you — were not high quality or relevant enough,” Erin Cuseo, a vegetable farmer and proprietor of Erin’s Acres Farms said. “If we continue to ignore the problematic nature of the actions of OST and Pitkin County, we continue to let a bias like this go unchecked. These actions and comments will pile up to create structural discrimination.”
The BOCC will conduct a second reading and public hearing to approve or deny the Glassier Open Space lease agreement with Marigold Livestock Co. on May 12.
“No one is free of implicit bias and if you want us to believe that this process was not colored by such bias you have to show your work and communicate your reasons for this decision using sound rationale,” said Adrian Fielder, a lifelong educator. “Until all applicants are provided with objective evaluations of their proposals and a sound explanation of those evaluations then this lease will have a shadow over it that is not fitting of the land that we’re all trying to steward here.”