Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, second from left, participates in a July 24 roundtable discussion on the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Economy Act, better known as CORE, at the base of Mt. Sneffels near Ridgway. The gathering included, right of tree, U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet. Mt. Sneffels would be permanently protected if the legislation is passed.