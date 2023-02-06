A coalition that includes Pitkin County is preparing to put opioid settlement funds to work on programs designed to stop deaths, encourage treatments and build awareness about problems and solutions involving the drugs.
Up to roughly $1 million is available over the next two years to fund programs to benefit the Colorado counties of Region 5: Pitkin, Eagle, Garfield, Summit and Lake.
“It’s a full regional effort,” said Jarid Rollins, a co-chair for the Region 5 Opioid Abatement Council and director of Behavioral Health Services at Mid Valley Family Practice in Basalt. It’s a different way of attacking the problem. Usually counties tackle issues alone, he said.
Eagle County is the designated fiscal agent for the region so it put out a Request for Proposals on Jan. 31 for opioid abatement services. Organizations and individuals that can help with programs and services are encouraged to submit proposals by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 4.
The state of Colorado has secured nearly $37 million in opioid settlement funds thus far for distribution among local governments. The amount changes as litigation or negotiation is completed with opioid manufacturers and distributors. Municipalities can use funds directly for programs or pass them through the coordinated regional effort to try to get more bang for the buck, Rollins said. Region 5 had to outline its plans before the state approved funding.
Rollins said the goal is to designate service providers this year to start education and “harm reduction” programs. Harm reduction, he said, could include efforts to make Narcan widely available. Narcan is a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids. Law enforcement and emergency medical response officials typically carry Narcan now because of the prevalence of opioid overdoses.
“The problem is not going away,” Rollins said of opioid use in Region 5 in general and the Roaring Fork Valley in particular. He witnesses the opioid problems locally as part of his caseload at the clinic.
“I know more and more people are reaching out for help,” he said.
The state has allocated $680,000 in opioid settlement funds to Region 5 for the first year and about $290,000 for year two. The state’s plan is to distribute settlement funds to local governments over 18 years rather than all at once. The actual amount available for use in the region could be larger depending on spending decisions by municipal governments.
Rollins shared the “two-year template” for use of the funds in Region 5 that was approved by the state. The template or proposal was crafted after public health officials and law enforcement representatives in the region brainstormed on how to approach the opioid problem.
Two-thirds of the funds will be used for prevention and education while one-third will go for harm reduction. Future funds can also be dedicated to treatment and recovery.
The goals of the effort were identified as reducing the number of substance abuse deaths, increasing the number of people seeking help, increasing community awareness of substance use risks and understanding the local needs and gaps, and increasing the availability of harm reduction services.
To accomplish the goals, the Opioid Abatement Council came up with specific objectives, one of which is an education campaign targeted to high-risk residents of Region 5. Another objective is establishing a “harm reduction hub” in each county in the region. The hub would increase access to peer support groups, provide strips to test for the presence of substances such as fentanyl, and provide Narcan, syringes and other safe use supplies.
Another objective is to better track opioid issues. “Develop and maintain region-wide data dashboard that includes data from local health agencies, criminal justice and law enforcement entities, Substance Use Disorder treatment and recovery providers, and upcoming funding opportunities,” the template said.
Now, the Opioid Abatement Council is seeking entities to help achieve the goals and objectives. The request for proposals specifically solicits help in harm reduction programming, anti-stigma and education campaign design and implementation, and opioid data dashboard development.
Questions about the RFP must be submitted by 4 p,m. on Feb. 17 to Chelsea Carnoali, partnership strategist at Eagle County Public Health and Environment, at chelsea.carnoali@eaglecounty.us. The proposal must be received via email at the same address by 4 p.m. March 10.