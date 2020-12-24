In some cases, individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been less than forthcoming about the people they were around, making the job of contact tracers exceedingly difficult.
“This is, right now, one of our best ways to box the virus in and protect your family, your friends, and this community,” Jon Peacock, Pitkin County manager, said during a recent media briefing. “If you get the call from the contact tracers, call them back ... There are people trying to help on the other end of the line.”
Peacock and members of Public Health did not attribute some individual’s unwillingness to answer contact tracing questions to the Pitkin County traveler affidavit, which requires travelers to test negative for COVID-19 prior to arrival or undergo a 10-day quarantine period.
“I think it’s more fear of, ‘Oh, gosh, I’m embarrassed that I exposed this person, and now they are going to have to go into quarantine,” Peacock said. “I think that’s been our constant battle.”
According to Pitkin County Epidemiologist Josh Vance, the county’s COVID-19 Response Team includes six permanently-staffed contact tracers. However, over a dozen county staff members have also lent a hand and called individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.
Vance said prior to November, when Pitkin County’s COVID-19 Response Team was in receipt of a positive test result, it had the ability to notify that individual within one to two hours.
“It is taking right around a day at this point,” Vance said of how long it was taking to notify positive cases. “The goal is 24 hours. That’s always been the goal — to reach all positive cases within 24 hours of receipt. We had done a really good job of that until cases really started to increase, mainly in December.”
On Nov. 4, Pitkin County’s two-week incidence rate was 202 per 100,000 people. By Dec. 4, that number had more than tripled to 878 and on Dec. 23, the county’s two-week incidence rate was 1,458.
“We’ve got to figure out how to box this baby in,” Markey Butler, Pitkin County Board of Health chair, said at a special BOH meeting earlier this week.
Last Friday, Pitkin County recorded 58 new positive cases, which made for a particularly taxing day for the county’s contact tracers.
While the county works to notify an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 within 24 hours, it attempts to reach everyone that person exposed within 48 hours.
However, that still doesn’t account for the entire timeline.
According to Vance, after someone experiences their first COVID-19 symptom, on average, it takes that person three days to get tested.
“At that point, we’re already several days behind when their contagious period started,” Vance said. “Then, if it takes three or four days to get results back, by the time we get [results] it’s already day seven or eight. And then, if it’s taking us 24 more hours we’re on day nine.”
In some cases, individuals may already be feeling better by the time they get notified of their positive test result, said Vance.
“By the time we call their close contacts, their close contacts are already sick,” Vance said.
Vance praised the county’s contact tracers who had to make those difficult phone calls to people who either had the virus or were exposed to it.
According to Vance, the majority of individuals who test positive — over 90% — do answer the phone or at least call the county’s COVID-19 Response Team back.
“The issue that we run into is [us] not getting the information we need,” Vance said. “Either, it’s because people have forgotten, because by the time we get to them it might be several days out, or they are reluctant to share the information because they are nervous about how the information will be used. They are worried that their name will get out.”
Vance said such information — like the name of an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 — remains completely confidential.
According to Vance, previously, one positive individual generally led, on average, to 5.5 contacts. As of lately, a positive individual provides, on average, 2.6 contacts for tracers to call.
“That tells us that people are probably just not being forthcoming with the information,” Vance said. “That is unfortunately leading to additional spread of the virus. It’s not the primary reason why we’re seeing additional spread, but it is certainly a contributing factor.”