Pitkin County commissioners will hire a polling company to help them decide if they should ask voters this November to approve a tax hike to build affordable housing and possibly child care.
Commissioners want to gauge the public mood on issues such as what type of tax should be pursued, if bonding should be sought so the funds could be spent sooner rather than later, and how specific the ballot question needs to be on uses.
“To me, polling would be very important because I don’t have a feel for it,” said Commissioner Greg Poschman.
The commissioners came under fire from the Aspen City Council last year for not pursuing a dedicated revenue stream to help solve upper Roaring Fork Valley housing problems. The commissioners declined to place an affordable housing question on the November 2022 ballot because they said they didn’t have enough time to prepare. Only Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury favored the ballot question last year.
Commissioner chair Francie Jacober said Tuesday it would be difficult for the board to claim again that it didn’t have time to prepare.
“Is the timing right? It’s pretty much out there in the public, housing is so big in the news,” Jacober said. “I feel that now is the right time, especially since last year we said we didn’t have enough time. We can’t really say it again.”
But commissioners agreed they have a lot of questions to sort through before they are ready to seek approval for a tax hike. County Manager Jon Peacock guided an hour-long discussion that framed the issues. A preliminary staff analysis indicated a property tax would be more effective than a sales or lodging tax, he said. The lodging tax wouldn’t raise enough revenue because it would apply to tourist accommodations in unincorporated Pitkin County, not in the municipalities. They already have their own lodging taxes so they are exempt.
Sales tax rates have already ballooned in the municipalities as well so an additional county sales tax might not go over well, Peacock said.
A property tax that would raise $10 million annually would add $152.78 per $1 million in residential value to a bill, Peacock said. A $12 million annual tax would cost an extra $183.33 per $1 million in residential value.
Jacober said a $3 million residential property would be charged less than $600 per year to help solve a major problem in the valley. That would likely be a worthwhile tradeoff for many homeowners, but not all, she said.
“Yes, there are some people who own a $3 million property — just because they’ve owned it for a long time, not because they’re wealthy — for whom a $600 increase in taxes could be painful,” Jacober said.
The commissioners also are grappling with how specific of a plan they need to present to voters. In last year’s debate, Commissioner Patti Clapper argued that a very specific capital outlay plan was needed to gain the public’s confidence before seeking approval of a tax hike. She is on vacation and didn’t participate in Tuesday’s discussion.
Poschman raised the same point, suggesting voters would want to know what projects would be funded, what types of housing would be built and for what population segments.
“It definitely helps when you can tell the public what you’re going to do with the money before you ask for the money,” he said.
Pitkin County currently relies on a housing impact fee charged to developers to raise funds for its affordable housing program. It’s a limited revenue source for such a broad problem, Peacock noted.
One of the primary projects on the county’s wish list is expanding affordable housing at the Phillips Mobile Home Park downvalley from Woody Creek. Peacock said the county’s plan to add housing there would cost about $35 million.
Other projects that would land on the county’s wishlist would likely be collaborations with other local governments and nonprofits organizations, Peacock said.
If the county seeks bonding authority, it would require a separate question on the same ballot as a question seeking a tax hike. That would expand the messaging requirement in the campaign to make sure voters were familiar with the issues.
Peacock said commissioners also must decide if they want the funding source to apply to various child care relief efforts. The commissioners’ discussion Tuesday focused on housing.
Jacober said the county also must determine how much affordable housing the residents are willing to add. At some point, she said, the community will say “enough is enough.”
For many people struggling to afford to stay in the Roaring Fork Valley, there is far from enough. The Roaring Fork Regional Housing Study performed by a consultant in 2019 determined there is a 4,000-unit shortage of residences between Aspen and Old Snowmass for households of all incomes up to 160% of area median income.
Peacock said he will look into hiring a polling company as quickly as possible. He said he would bring company representatives into a commissioners’ work session to discuss specific questions before any polling occurs.
The commissioners don’t have a great track record for moving quickly on issues. As a whole, they tend to move cautiously. But time isn’t in their favor on this issue. If they place a question on the Nov. 7 ballot, they would need to send a letter of intent to the clerk’s office on Sept. 8 and certify the ballot language by Sept. 8. That leaves them with a lot of issues to resolve in less than five months.