A number of Pitkin County government’s infrastructure construction projects will be postponed as a result of the recent public health order shutting down all nonessential construction by Tuesday.
Projects that will be put on hold include phase two of the county courthouse renovation, replacement of the upper Castle Creek Bridge, and county road overlay, striping and crack sealing improvements on Maroon Creek Road, Glen Eagle Drive and Horseshoe Drive, according to a news release issued Sunday.
Improvements to Orchard Estates, Watson Divide, Owl Creek, Brush Creek and McLain Flats roads also will be postponed. Other affected projects include construction of the Pitkin County Landfill operations building and the new baggage-handling system at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, as well as completion of improvements to the whitewater park in Basalt, the release states.
“The good news is we were able to complete all of the in-river improvements for the whitewater park including the new ‘sneak’ on river right that we think recreationalists will appreciate during high water this spring,” Healthy Rivers project manager Lisa MacDonald said in the release.
“We’ve postponed some of the revegetation and other aesthetic rock work at the park until after the shutdown is lifted,” she added.
Infrastructure projects considered essential for completion during the shutdown include the Castle Creek Trail and Crystal River streambank stabilization.
“We need to stabilize the stream banks from erosion and the roadside from rockfall before spring runoff for safety reasons,” Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said in the release.
Other Pitkin County infrastructure projects that will continue during the shutdown include a dust control project on Watson Divide, safety improvements at the Pitkin County Jail and remote translator, broadband and public-safety radio projects in rural areas of the county.
Most of the major work on phase one of the courthouse project is expected to be completed on or near the March 31 deadline. Completion of phase one is essential so that district court and county court operations are ready to resume once the shutdown is lifted, the release says.
“We’ve met at length with [the county’s public health officials and the local Incident Management Team] to discuss these essential infrastructure projects and have had the go-ahead to continue them with strict adherence to minimal crew size, no carpooling and social-distancing requirements along with any additional requirements issued in the most current or any forthcoming public health orders,” Peacock said.