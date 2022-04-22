Pitkin County officials are preparing a request for proposals to solicit bids for the Aspen airport’s next fixed base operator.
Atlantic Aviation is the current FBO, a role that includes oversight of private-aircraft activity and refueling of commercial and private planes. The 30-year lease that Atlantic took over in June 2006 through its acquisition of another company expires on Sept. 30, 2023, Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said. The lease originally was issued to a different company in 1993.
Issues surrounding the RFP and the FBO lease highlighted Thursday’s Aspen Airport Advisory Board meeting. The board won’t have a say in the selection of the next leaseholder, but members can provide input with regard to what will be expected of the operator, County Attorney John Ely said.
The new lease will be for another 30 years, and Ely predicted that many national firms will be interested in competing for it. The lease has to be in place long term in order for a company to achieve a return on its investment.
“It is intensely lucrative for whoever will be the successful bidder,” he said, adding that the county will ensure “a fair and open competition.”
The RFP will be advertised in June or July. Ely said a selection committee consisting of Bartholomew, Deputy County Manager Rich Englehart and others, including industry experts, will be formed with the task of evaluating the bidders through a scoring process.
He suggested that advisory board members should say little if approached by prospective bidders over the coming months. Names and contact information should be passed along to Bartholomew or Englehart, Ely said.
Asked by one board member how the county will ensure that there are no conflicts of interest during the ultra-competitive process, the county attorney replied, “You do the best you can. … Generally speaking, you don’t have that kind of problem.”
The FBO represents “a big chunk of business for the airport and a big presence on the airfield,” Ely said. The county will take steps to ensure that there is no discrimination of any prospective operators in favor of another, he added.
The next operator will be tasked with developing new general aviation facilities in line with the upcoming overhaul of the airport. A blueprint for the airport’s future was outlined through the community’s participation in the 2019-20 ASE Vision Process.
Critics of the process contend that a true community consensus on the most controversial topics was not achieved. One of the airport’s advisory board’s duties will be to consider the “common ground” goals that evolved through the process — including a wider runway that will allow jets with larger wingspans to land at ASE, along with a new terminal building for commercial-airline passengers and operations — and make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners for final approval.
During a presentation, Bartholomew said Atlantic Aviation currently has a 6,000-square-foot terminal for its general aviation business (noncommercial) and three hangars totaling 30,000 square feet. It also operates the airport’s “fuel farm” and manages parking areas for aircraft within the airside portion of the airport property and customer vehicles on the other side of the fence.
Currently, through a rate set annually by Pitkin County commissioners, Atlantic Aviation pays the county 12 cents for every gallon of fuel provided to aircraft. The company also pays rent to the county for the ground areas needed for its facilities and operations, Bartholomew said.
He laid out a timeline for the process. The RFP will be advertised in June or July. Following that, there will be a response period of four to six months.
Short-list interviews will be conducted in the first quarter of 2023. The selection will occur in either first-quarter or second-quarter 2023.
An advisory board member asked if the county itself had considered taking over as FBO, noting that it’s been done in other places. Bartholomew said such an undertaking would be extremely difficult and costly for a government entity, especially given Aspen’s “unique clientele” that uses private aircraft.
FBO companies already know what they are doing. The process would be new to county government, Bartholomew suggested.
“It’s just not something the airport would be willing to take on,” he said.
The next operator will be required to follow other “common ground” recommendations relating to community values such as reduced emissions, noise, enhanced customer experience, new aircraft parking areas and construction phasing, officials said.
Reached after the meeting, Englehart and Bartholomew said they could not estimate the financial value of the 30-year contract because FBOs are not required to share information on revenue.