Although the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners has discussed possibly regulating short-term rentals for months, it was not until recently that it received a “deluge” of feedback about the idea.
“I’m actually looking at my email thread right now, and every time I check it there’s a new public comment,’’ Commissioner Greg Poschman said Friday. “People don’t wait till the last minute, but they seem to only become aware at the last minute and that’s always … surprising.”
On Jan. 26, the BOCC conducted a second reading of an ordinance pertaining to the licensing of STRs in unincorporated areas of the county and opened the floor to public comment prior to voting on the agenda item.
The BOCC has continued to meet virtually as a result of the omicron variant but does broadcast its meetings live and accepts public comment by phone at a designated time.
“It’s really important for the community to feel heard,” Poschman, who also serves as chairman on the county board of health, said. “It also helps us as electeds to realize that there are real people behind these comments.”
The county’s home rule charter specifies that the BOCC must conduct two readings of an ordinance before it can become a law with “at least one” reading also being a duly noticed public hearing.
The BOCC unanimously approved the ordinance related to STR regulation on first reading, on Dec. 15. However, as last Wednesday’s second reading and public hearing progressed, some commissioners’ enthusiasm for the proposal waned. From full-time county residents to second homeowners and even property management companies, numerous people called in for the public hearing to voice their concerns with the ordinance.
In particular, commenters were not keen on prohibiting second homeowners from being able to rent out their property as an STR simply because it was not their primary residence.
When Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury grew visibly frustrated with her colleagues’ indecision last week, Commissioner Francie Jacober questioned why the BOCC was accepting verbal public comment — for the first time — on second reading. The idea of having to make a final decision immediately after hearing compelling testimony from her constituents and others made Jacober uncomfortable.
“The public comes in and tells us their stories and tries to sway our opinion, but we don’t have any time to digest it before we suddenly have to … make a decision,” Jacober said in a separate interview late last week. “If I [go] in there and I know how I’m going to vote — and then I listen to everybody for two hours — what’s the point of everybody telling me their story if I already know what I’m going to do?”
Following hours of public comment during last week’s second reading and public hearing, the BOCC continued its discussion of STR regulations until March 9.
“It would be much more helpful to have more public opinion at the first reading,” Jacober said.
Official discussions about potentially regulating STRs in Pitkin County began last summer. It may not be until this spring or summer that any new rules actually get enacted.
County officials have indicated that a final decision will not be made on March 9 due to the ordinance’s language continuing to change.
“I’m discovering that the government moves very slowly, and it’s very frustrating,” Jacober said.
In addition to listening to hours of public comment last week, the BOCC has also received countless written comments about its proposed STR ordinance throughout the process.
Jacober said she received more than 100 letters last week with the vast majority being about STRs.
“I think it would be more helpful if we received the public input — we got the letters, we listened to people’s stories — and then we had a little bit of time to think about what everybody said,” Jacober said. “The last person who speaks obviously carries the most weight; it’s the one that’s foremost on your mind when you go to make your vote. So, I just don’t think it gives us enough time to weigh all the different perspectives.”
In some instances, the BOCC will pass an ordinance without receiving any public comment at all. However, more controversial items like STR regulations have garnered significant feedback.
Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said the first reading of an ordinance is designed to introduce the legislation to the public more than hear from members of the public themselves, which comes on second reading.
“In the case of the short-term rentals, this is one where I think the community really processed the proposed legislation a little bit later,” Peacock said. “There were a lot of different ideas thrown out, and we’re going to have to see where the board can build consensus going forward.”