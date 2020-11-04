Effective Dec. 4, Karen Koenemann will no longer be serving as director of Pitkin County Public Health.
Koenemann has submitted resignation from the role, having accepted a vice president of programs position with a health foundation in Alaska.
“This is a tremendous professional opportunity to work in the philanthropic sector to support the health and wellness of residents in my beloved home state of Alaska, and allowing me to focus again on the determinants of health,” Koenemann said in a statement. “It has been my privilege to serve Pitkin County, and I am proud of the work the public health team has done in the short amount of time the department has been in existence.”
In 2017, Pitkin County Government created its own Public Health Department, and Koenemann was selected as the first director. In the more-than three years under Koenemann's leadership, the team has grown to a team of 27 staff, and the department more than doubled in the wake of COVID-19.
"Key successes for the Pitkin County Public Health team have included the following: the creation of the Public Health Department and its associated infrastructure, passing Tobacco 21 throughout the Valley, passing a Pitkin County Tobacco Tax, establishing the Pitkin Area Co-Responder Team (PACT), leading the Mental Health Collective Funding for Collective Impact initiative, creating a Mental Health Strategic Plan for the Community, supporting the first Health Impact Assessment of a mobile home park in Colorado; and conducting a Community Health Assessment and implementing the Public Health Improvement Plan. And finally, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic locally and resulted in a low mortality rate compared to similar sized communities in Colorado," a Wednesday Pitkin County press release listed.
Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock issued a fond farewell to his colleague in the press release.
“I want to thank Karen for her service to our community. Under Karen’s leadership, our young Public Health Department has accomplished so much in a short period of time” Peacock said. “I will personally miss working with Karen, especially her steady hand as we have faced the generational challenge of COVID-19. We wish Karen nothing but the best as she embarks on this new chapter in her professional and personal life. Though we remain in uncertain times, I look forward with confidence as Karen has built a strong public health team.”
Koenemann spoke to her team's strengths ahead of difficult times as COVID-19 cases continue to be on the rise.
“I leave a team of thoughtful, committed, smart and skilled Public Health professionals and I have complete confidence in their skills and leadership abilities to guide this community through these challenging public health times," she said. "I wish Pitkin County well in the demanding year ahead and appreciate the opportunity I’ve had to serve this community."
This is a developing story that will be updated.