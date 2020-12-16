When talking dollar amounts, Pitkin County’s 2021 budget sounds similar to that of 2020’s, with one notable exception: the portion of funds allocated to the public health department.
“We proposed a 2021 budget that includes very conservative revenue estimates,” Connie Baker, Pitkin County budget director, said. “This is in order to keep our county on a firm financial footing going forward, not knowing what might happen and when the pandemic will come to an end.”
Initially, at the beginning of 2020, Pitkin County Public Health had an annual budget of just over $2 million; however, in response to COVID-19, the county allocated over $1 million more to the department, largely to bring on additional staffing as the pandemic progressed. With many of those newly created positions — intended to be temporary but lasting through the duration of the pandemic — carrying over into 2021, the county has budgeted more than $4.2 million toward the public health department next year.
“We went from eight to 23 employees just in the public health fund,” Baker said. “The need right now is in public health, so that’s where additional money is going.”
The additional COVID-related positions include an epidemiologist, case investigators, contact tracers, consumer protection team members and others.
“Unfortunately, we’re not going to get everyone vaccinated overnight. There is a tiered process,” Suzuho Shimasaki, Pitkin County Public Health deputy director, said. “The work around consumer protection and contact tracing will continue, even with the vaccine.”
The Board of Pitkin County Commissioners called a special meeting Tuesday specifically to adopt the 2021 budget.
At $141.7 million, Pitkin County’s overall 2021 budget only surpassed that of 2020’s by a little over $19,000.
“There is really quite a mix in that number because there are many funds and many departments that have cut way back,” Baker said.
While Pitkin County Public Health saw its budget more than double, other departments saw their budgets take a dip.
“The airport has far less in capital costs in their 2021 budget, and part of that is due to the fact that airline revenues are down significantly,” Baker said.
Additionally, a wage increase and bonus package in 2021— such as the one staff enjoyed in 2020 — is not on the table heading into the New Year. Instead, employees will only take home a flat bonus next year.
“I am proud to support this budget, and I support our bonuses for our employees,” Vice Chair Kelly McNicholas Kury said at a previous BOCC meeting. “They are how all of our visions and goals get achieved.”
At a previous BOCC meeting, BOCC Chair Steve Child also defended employee bonuses amidst economic uncertainty and difficulty.
“I’m really proud of how the county employees have stepped up to the plate,” Child said. “They have done extraordinary work, above and beyond the call of duty in many cases.”