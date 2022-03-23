The methane emanating from abandoned coal mines near Redstone each year does about as much damage to the environment as “180,000 passenger vehicles” also do annually.
Facts like that persuaded the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners to put $200,000 toward the Community Office for Resource Efficiency’s ongoing Coal Basin climate project Tuesday.
“Two hundred thousand dollars is peanuts,” Commissioner Steve Child said during Tuesday’s BOCC work session. “It’s essential to spend it because this is a part of the process we have to go through and I hope we get many great returns way beyond the $200,000 out of the whole project.”
CORE, by way of its Coal Basin climate project, hopes to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Pitkin County by capturing the methane coming from the abandoned mines and either destroying it or utilizing it to generate electricity.
However, before it could even begin capturing the leaking methane, let alone determine what to do with it, the project would be subject to the National Environmental Policy ACT (NEPA) process.
“Any disturbance that we do cannot even be in the same category as the coal mining operation which was, as we all know, incredibly disturbing,” Commissioner Greg Poschman said. “Driving a few trucks up there and putting in a pad to suck the methane out and flare it or generate power I don’t think will ever be on the same scale as what that valley has already seen.”
According to a BOCC memo, the NEPA process can range in price from “$200,000 to as much as $1.5 million” depending upon the project and whether or not it requires an environmental assessment (EA) or a more rigorous environmental impact statement (EIS).
“That area up there is gorgeous,” said Christopher Caskey, founder of Delta Brick & Climate Company, which CORE hired to lead its Coal Basin climate project. “There is still trash and old mining equipment and broken concrete up at the mine site, but, you know, the animals can ignore that stuff — whereas they can’t ignore trucks and … blower fans and that sort of thing.”
In addition to Delta Brick & Climate Company, several other entities — both public and private — have engaged with CORE on its Coal Basin climate project including: Aspen Skiing Co., Holy Cross Energy, Pitkin County, Methane Rx, Roaring Fork Conservancy and Wilderness Workshop.
CORE and its partners plan to host public meetings concerning the project on March 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Third Street Center in Carbondale and again on April 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Propaganda Pie in Redstone.
The Coal Basin climate project certainly fits into Pitkin County’s climate goals, like reducing its annual emissions 90% by 2050.
“This amount — or any amount, actually — I think will show other partners, stakeholders that we’re putting our money where our mouth is,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said of the county’s $200,000 commitment to the project. “And, we’d like them to do the same.”