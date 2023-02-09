Pitkin County is racing to complete an interim renovation of its jail before an agreement expires for its inmates to be housed at the Eagle County Detention Facility.
Pitkin County has hired a contractor to add space for eight beds within the existing footprint of its jail, County Manager Jon Peacock told the commissioners on Wednesday.
The jail currently has secure space for five inmates in the work release program and two holding cells for other inmates.
The work on the expansion is just getting underway. The construction will continue “right up” to the end of the term Eagle County established to house Pitkin County’s inmates, Peacock said.
Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek and the Eagle County commissioners have agreed to house Pitkin County inmates for 120 days with the possibility of two 30-day extensions if, at van Beek’s sole discretion, Pitkin County is “making progress toward finalizing their construction project.”
Pitkin County will pay $61 per inmate per day for the housing of its inmates and it will handle all the transportation necessary for court dates and other services related to their incarceration.
Meanwhile, Pitkin County is working on longer-term renovations for its jail. A Criminal Justice Coordination Committee has been studying what type of facility is needed and will report back to the commissioners in late March or early April, Peacock said.
“The Pitkin County Jail was constructed in 1984 and has been in continuous use since that time and the majority — except for the renovated work release area — is not safe to house detained and confined persons,” said a staff memo to the commissioners.
Former Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo reached that conclusion in 2021 and negotiated an agreement with Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario to house Pitkin County’s inmates. Vallario terminated the agreement on Jan. 11 — when Michael Buglione replaced DiSalvo. Buglione defeated DiSalvo in the November election.
Buglione stated during the campaign that the current jail could be renovated rather than replaced. Vallario terminated the housing agreement on the day Buglione took office.
Buglione indicated there were no hard feelings over the decision. He said he had coffee with Vallario on Tuesday and thanked him for housing Pitkin County’s inmates for two years. Buglione said he has also made it clear to van Beek how grateful he is for the new inmate housing agreement.
The Pitkin County commissioners approved the agreement with Eagle County by a 5-0 vote Wednesday. The clock started ticking on the deal on Jan. 12. The commissioners said they are eager to work with Buglione on a permanent plan for the jail.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to move forward with some of the things that we’re doing with our jail here,” Buglione said.