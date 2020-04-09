It took a little over two weeks from initially getting on the order waitlist, but Pitkin County today received the 1,000 antibody COVID-19 tests that, with a finger-prick blood sample, can deliver results at the time of testing.
Gabe Muething, Aspen Ambulance District director and a commander of the Incident Management Team dealing with issues related to the COVID-19 outbreak, made the announcement during the weekly online community update.
“As of 1 p.m. today, we received tests. We now have tests. We have 1,000 tests in our possession, and we are very, very excited to receive those today,” Muething said. “It’s also a test that’s available to our community for free.”
That doesn’t mean the tests will be a “silver bullet” that will allow county officials to halt current stay-at-home and social distancing public health orders, he emphasized, but it will create an additional epidemiological data point to inform broader strategy moving forward.
“This test will allow us to get the epidemiological data that we’ve been looking for. It will hopefully allow us a glimpse into the levels of possible immunity in our area,” he said, stressing that a glimpse is not the same thing as a full picture. “It would take a huge amount of testing to be able to definitively say we have immunity in our area.”
To that point, he referenced the communitywide testing that San Miguel County announced March 18 in partnership with a private sector company, United Biomedical Inc., or UBI — the first public-private sector partnership of its kind in the era of the novel coronavirus pandemic. UBI co-founders Mei Mei Hu and her husband, Lou Reese, are part-time Telluride residents and offered to sponsor getting every San Miguel County resident tested through their company’s ELISA antibody test, which requires a full blood draw and does not yet have any level of approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
Still, people came in droves to be tested, despite the results not being included in state COVID-19 tallies. In the first of two planned phases, about 6,000 people were tested, according to the county. Of those, 1,631 have been processed: only eight came back positive and 25 were considered borderline enough to be deemed indeterminate.
Pitkin County residents — anxious to have access to testing — have since bombarded local officials with questions and references to the San Miguel County operation.
“The testing they have done is based around a company doing a research project,” Muething said. “The goal was to test the bulk of their community, and it was very cumbersome for them. We applaud San Miguel taking that on.”
But, he noted, the testing has since been halted because of logistical hurdles. Indeed, the county announced this week that while the second phase of testing has been delayed indefinitely and many first-phase tests have yet to be processed, the partnership with UBI remains strong.
“We understand the critical importance of timely test results and the immense stress that everyone is under, however industrywide disruptions due to the COVID-19 epidemic — especially in New York state, where our facility and majority of staff are based — have led to an unexpected backlog in processing results,” UBI said in a statement.
“There is no test that is perfect,” Muething said, and the medical team advising the local IMT has expressed concerns about the accuracy of varying testing models, of which new ones are hitting the market seemingly daily since the FDA is fast-tracking approvals to meet demand. The tests manufactured by Aytu BioScience, the Englewood-based company from which Pitkin County obtained the 1,000 antibody tests, is no exception.
“We’ve partnered with [Aspen Valley Hospital] to validate those tests, so we still have a bit of a process to go through before we are able to release those out to the public,” he said. “It will take a little bit of time to validate those and put the process in place to get those out there.”
Unlike the nasal and throat swab-based testing models used for medical purposes — that is, managing a specific patient’s condition — antibody tests detect whether a person’s body has actively fought the virus via antibody development, which takes at least seven days from contracting the disease, Muething said.
During the community update meeting Thursday, AVH CEO Dave Ressler spoke to the differences between swab-based testing used for medical purposes and antibody tests, which are better suited for epidemiological purposes.
“There are basically two types of tests: One is the swab-based tests … to get sent off to a lab and have some kind of turnaround time [for results],” he said of the medical tests.
“The other type of test that’s relatively new is called an antibody test. Unlike the first test that’s really looking for the presence of the virus in your mucus, the second type of test is looking for your body’s production of antibodies to fight the virus, and those antibodies are in your blood. The advantage of the antibody test is that they can be done rapidly … we can get you results right away. We now have those tests in-house.”
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, there are now 6,202 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, 39 of which are in Pitkin County.
“You’ll notice a large spike in today’s case summary [for Colorado],” CDPHE said in a tweet Thursday warning of concerns over a false influx. “This is due to cases and deaths that occurred days and weeks prior, but not reported to the state until today."