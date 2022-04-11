An anonymous news tip sent to the Aspen Daily News contains the address of a deed-restricted affordable ownership unit in Snowmass Village registered to a partner in the recent $76.2 million sale of the Gorsuch Haus land.
The partner, Bryan Peterson, worked with Jeff Gorsuch and Jim DeFrancia under the corporation Norway Island LLC to purchase the nearly 1 acre of land last July for $10 million, which the group then sold last month to a Miami-based development firm for more than seven times the price initially paid.
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority was able to confirm that the address included in the news tip is registered to a Bryan Peterson and was purchased in February of 2010, although officials said they could not be sure that it is the same Peterson that is connected to the Gorsuch Haus sale. Although Peterson did not comment other than to say he was “not involved in anything these days/or foreseeable future except for some clients relating to single-family homes” via text message, APCHA Executive Director Matthew Gillen said that any owner of an APCHA home is not subject to investigation of their assets after purchasing a unit.
“We wouldn’t want to go investigating people’s finances throughout their lives. We don’t have any legal tools to do so anyway because he owns it,” Gillen said. “When he sells, there are limitations on how he can sell it, but you can’t make somebody sell.”
Unlike renters, who are required to submit affidavits to APCHA every two years showing their income and assets in order to requalify for their unit, homeowners are not subject to the same requirements. APCHA would only require a homeowner to requalify if they wanted to sell their current unit and move to a different one, Assistant City Manager Diane Foster said.
“There’s no requirement that says you have to stay at your initial salary, because that wouldn’t be fair to people,” Foster said. “Say somebody is an administrative assistant when they get to town and they buy a unit. Their income and assets are calculated at the time of the sale, and then they make more money. If you’re in a rental unit, you absolutely have to pay more rent because you requalify every two years. However, in an ownership unit, APCHA doesn’t go back and say, ‘We’re going to charge you more,’ because they already bought it.”
Other than that, APCHA has no way to keep track of homeowners’ assets, although they are still required to submit affidavits every two years stating that they are a full-time employee in Pitkin County and have the correct number of work hours, and that they do not own any other developed residential property inside the Ownership Exclusion Zone.
The OEZ is defined as any developed residential property within the Roaring Fork River drainage in Eagle, Pitkin, Garfield or Gunnison counties, as well as any property within the Colorado River drainage between No Name and Rifle. Any owner or tenant of an APCHA unit who also owns developed residential property elsewhere inside the OEZ is required to sell that property. However, there is no requirement under APCHA stating that owners and tenants cannot own undeveloped or nonresidential property.
The Gorsuch Haus land, for example, was nonresidential and undeveloped at the time of both the $10 million sale and the $76.2 million sale. Gillen said that he was unaware that any APCHA homeowner or tenant was connected to either sale, and the authority would not have asked for an affidavit to prove otherwise for another two years.
The APCHA board has previously held discussions concerning whether to extend the OEZ beyond No Name, Rifle and Gunnison County, but there have been no discussions about whether to limit buyers or renters from owning other types of property. The board is also not considering any discussions about whether to reexamine homeowners’ assets, although Gillen said that Peterson or anyone else who could afford a free-market home should consider vacating their employee housing unit.
“Although there is no legal obligation for him to sell — or anybody who is no longer in need — it would be wonderful if this person could share their good fortune with the community, sell and give somebody else the opportunity to live in affordable housing,” Gillen said.
Apart from the Gorsuch Haus partnership, Peterson is also listed as an agent at Christie’s International Real Estate Aspen Snowmass. According to a biography at gorsuchhaus.net, he is also a Colorado native and spent his early years racing and training in Aspen before moving to the area as an adult to coach the Aspen Valley Ski Club.
The Lift One project, including the 81-room, 64,000-square-foot lodge that was approved by voters in 2019 for the site, is moving forward under the city of Aspen, the Aspen Historical Society, Aspen Skiing Co. and the OKO Group, which purchased the parcel and entitlements on March 4. Despite the shock felt by community members over the news of the sale, Vladislav Doronin, CEO of the OKO Group and luxury resort group Aman, told the Aspen Daily News last month that he is committed to the project for the long term and is looking forward to getting to know Aspen more.
“I want to reassure everyone in the community who is concerned that I’m not looking to flip it. We have a long-term plan in Aspen and will deliver it,” he said. “So we want to deliver a hotel which will be part of the fabric of [the] Aspen community for decades to come — this was our goal.”