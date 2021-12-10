Pitkin County’s sixth death related to COVID-19 occurred on Sunday when a local man in his 80s died at Aspen Valley Hospital, county officials said Thursday.
No other information was provided as officials cited privacy regulations and the need to protect the deceased man’s identity. The news was announced during a media briefing that followed a generally upbeat county health board meeting on Thursday afternoon. There was no mention of the death during the board meeting.
Board members were provided information on the new omicron variant that’s spreading rapidly in other parts of the world and has been detected in the United States, including twice in Colorado. They also heralded the fact that Pitkin County no longer is mired in the “high” category (denoted on maps with a red color) related to the risk of COVID transmission, which is where the vast majority of the state’s counties, and U.S. counties, stand.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pitkin’s incidence rate as of Wednesday was 79 per 100,000 people, which places it in the “substantial” category, colored in orange on maps. County epidemiologist Josh Vance suggested that the rates have come down largely due to light tourist activity over the past few weeks, along with the county’s high vaccination rates and standing indoor mask requirement that went into effect Sept. 16.
“We’re in the orange instead of the red zone and I wish we had a T-shirt to publicize that,” said Greg Poschman, who chairs the health board and is also a Pitkin County commissioner. “We’re keeping people safe.”
Vance talked about the omicron variant that is spreading in southern Africa, where it was first detected, and causing new travel restrictions internationally, particularly in Europe. News about omicron emerged two weeks ago and fear of it has led to havoc with global stock markets.
Vance said there’s not a lot of conclusive information about the variant, which is known for its high number of mutations and easy transmissibility.
While some news reports have indicated that omicron results in milder illness than other variants, Vance said it was “too early to make any statements regarding severity.” With omicron, there may be a higher risk of re-infection compared with other variants such as delta, which has been the dominant variant worldwide over the last several months.
The best protections against omicron, or any variant that may come after it, are vaccinations, booster shots and precautions such as mask wearing and social distancing, Vance and other board members agreed. Common PCR tests will be able to detect the omicron variant. “We don’t believe there will be any diagnostic failure there,” Vance said.
Also at the meeting, Kurt Dahl, county environmental health manager, spoke of plans to start testing local wastewater systems for COVID-19 and its variants. In larger communities, wastewater-system testing has detected the virus earlier than actual human testing. Dahl said he hopes to start sampling wastewater before the Christmas holidays.
“This is a ripe time … to detect when omicron is going to arrive in our community and to take action,” said health board member Dr. Tom Kurt, who added that he supported wastewater detection efforts over a year ago.
In other news, officials spoke of the successful administering of pediatric vaccines: 700 in November and more in the first week of December. They mentioned that more than 4,000 booster doses have been administered in Pitkin County in recent months, with more planned.
A booster clinic with 500 available doses of the Moderna vaccine is set for 2-6 p.m. on Dec. 20 at the Aspen High School gymnasium for those who are 18 and older. The county’s public health department will be promoting the clinic with print and radio ads starting today.
Officials also discussed a new marketing push aimed at the visitors, with “For the Love of Winter” signage being placed recently at the airport and elsewhere asking travelers to get tested if they are showing COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.
Toward the end of the meeting, Poschman asked board members if they wanted to express support for Eagle County’s civil litigation that seeks to force staff and students at the Cornerstone Christian School to wear masks. Eagle County doesn’t have a general indoor mask requirement like Pitkin, but it does require educational institutions to enforce mask-wearing.
Board members said they wanted to continue with their positive messages.
“I’m not a person who likes to get in the middle of someone else’s fight,” said Markey Butler, former mayor of Snowmass Village.