Pitkin County has received seven proposals from companies interested in being the next fixed base operator, or FBO, at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
According to a news release issued Tuesday morning, the companies are: Atlantic Aviation, the current FBO whose long-term lease expires Sept. 30; Fontainebleau Aviation; Jet Aviation; Modern Aviation; Odyssey Aviation; Signature Flight Support; and Sonoma Aviation.
They are all seeking a lucrative, multiyear contract of servicing and managing noncommercial aircraft operations starting Oct. 1. The deadline to submit responses to the county’s request for proposals closed last Thursday at 2 p.m.
A review committee, led by the county’s procurement office, will meet for a first review of the proposals on Friday, the release says. The review committee also is being referred to as the "selection committee." While the selection committee is expected to vet the proposals and make recommendations, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners will have the ultimate decision on the contract.
"The RFP process ensures equal opportunity for private interests to obtain public contracts for goods and services. In the FBO selection process, proposals will go through multiple reviews and will be scored based on criteria specifically developed for this RFP. If a proposer is selected, a contract may be completed in late spring/early summer with a potential start date of October 1, 2023," the release states.
The county’s goal, as written in its RFP, is to select a qualified respondent to “develop, construct, operate, maintain, and manage first-class, state-of-the-art FBO facilities and services at the airport.” If a firm is selected from the proposals submitted, the firm will occupy and maintain existing facilities with expansion expected on the west side of the airfield to maintain one-for-one space that will be lost on the east side as part of long-term safety improvements, the release adds.
Atlantic Aviation became the Aspen airport’s FBO in June 2006 through its acquisition of another company’s 30-year lease that originally was issued in 1993.
In an Aspen Airport Advisory Board meeting last year, officials said the new lease could be for another 30 years, similar to the last one. The lease has to be in place long term in order for a company to achieve a return on its investment, officials say.
The review, or selection committee, consists of:
● Dan Bartholomew, Airport Director
● Rich Englehart, Pitkin County Deputy County Manager
● Gerald Fielding, Pitkin County Engineering and Construction Director
● Diane Jackson, Airport Deputy Director
● Brad Jacobson, Jacobsen Daniels, airport layout plan consultant
● Clint Kinney, Ex-Officio advisory board member
● Evan Marks, Pitkin County Financial Advisory Board member
● Liz Woods, Pitkin County Deputy Finance Director
Non Voting Members:
● Chris Davis, Pitkin County Procurement Manager
● John Ely, Pitkin County Attorney
This story is developing.