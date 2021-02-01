After being prohibited from serving customers indoors for more than two weeks, restaurants can resume indoor dining at a limited capacity beginning Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.
Pitkin County announced the news Monday afternoon, after its incidence rate dropped below the 700 cases per 100,000 people threshold as mandated by the Pitkin County Board of Health.
Under level-orange restrictions, restaurants can operate at 25% capacity indoors. However, dining parties will be limited to no more than 10 people from two different households. Additionally, the on-premise sale, consumption and service of alcohol must stop at 10 p.m.
“It's excellent news that our incidence rate has been brought down and businesses will be able to operate at greater capacities,” said Greg Poschman, Pitkin County commissioner and Board of Health vice chair.
“However, this is no time to let our guard down. It's not over yet, and despite this decline, things are expected to get worse before they get better. Let's keep our community safe by being smart. We need to continue to follow the five commitments to containment and avoid closed spaces, crowded places and close contact settings," he continued. "This is what we all need to do to keep our community open until vaccines are more broadly available."
This is a developing story and will be updated.