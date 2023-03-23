A Pitkin County review committee has narrowed down the list of potential contenders for the long-term contract to be the local airport’s next fixed-base operator, or FBO, from seven to three.
An FBO manages an airport’s general aviation facility, assisting private-aircraft operations, and provides fuel for private and commercial aircraft. An FBO also is tasked with other airport services.
The company that is selected not only will manage general aviation, but will be required to develop and construct a new facility in accordance with the airport’s overall redevelopment, which will be taking place over the next several years. The county's plans call for a new terminal building and greater separation between the runway and the taxiway, a project that would allow the airport to accommodate planes with greater wingspans. The county also has other goals with regard to the future of the airport, including reduced greenhouse-gas emissions.
According to a Wednesday news release, the three companies making the county’s short list are: Atlantic Aviation, Modern Aviation and Signature Aviation. Four other respondents to the county’s request for proposals did not make the committee’s cut. They are: Fontainebleau Aviation, Jet Aviation, Odyssey Aviation and Sonoma Aviation.
● Texas-based Atlantic Aviation operates the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s current FBO. Its contract with the county expires Sept. 30. The aviation services company operates more than 105 FBO facilities across the United States.
● New York-based Modern Aviation operates 16 FBO facilities in the U.S. but has been active recently in terms of acquisitions. It operates the FBO at Centennial Airport in Denver, a facility that was recently upgraded.
● Florida-based Signature Flight Support operates the FBO at Eagle County Regional Airport and three others in Colorado. The U.S. is the company’s largest market, with operations at 38 of the nation’s top 50 busiest airports. The international company was formerly based in London.
“The review committee was impressed with all seven proposals received in response to the RFP. Following individual scoring and a number of meetings, the committee members identified three proposers to move forward in our review process based on the criteria issued with the RFP,” Pitkin County procurement manager Chris Davis said in the release.
The three finalists will move on to shortlist interviews with the review committee in early April. The criteria used in the committee’s initial review of the proposals also will be utilized in the interviews, the release says.
In addition, the respondents will answer questions formed through input from the local Airport Advisory Board. Based on the interviews, the review committee will make a final selection and present its findings to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners. The BOCC will have the final say on the contract award.
Voting members of the review committee are:
● Dan Bartholomew, Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director
● Rich Englehart, Pitkin County Deputy County Manager
● Gerald Fielding, Pitkin County Engineering and Construction Director
● Diane Jackson, Aspen Pitkin County Airport Deputy Director
● Brad Jacobson, Jacobsen Daniels, Airport Layout Plan Consultant
● Clint Kinney, Ex-Officio Airport Advisory Board Member
● Evan Marks, Pitkin County Financial Advisory Board Member
● Liz Woods, Pitkin County Deputy Finance Director
There are two non-voting members: County Attorney John Ely, and Davis, the procurement manager.