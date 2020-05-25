Pitkin County’s unemployment rate of 23.1% was the highest among Colorado’s 64 counties in April, according to state labor department statistics released on Friday.
For the top spot, Pitkin barely edged Gilpin County, which with its numerous casinos and hotels in Central City and Black Hawk also has a tourism-dependent economy. Gilpin County’s April jobless rate was listed as 23%.
Double-digit unemployment is rare for Pitkin County, which just prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting business closures in mid-March enjoyed a jobless rate of less than 3 percent, much like the rest of Colorado’s counties.
In the state labor report, San Miguel County, home to Telluride Ski Resort, had the third highest jobless rate at 22.3 %. Meanwhile, Summit’s 21.1% and Eagle’s 20.5% placed those counties at fourth and fifth respectively.
Meanwhile, Garfield’s rate was listed at 13.4% and Mesa’s was reported as 12.6%, well below numerous other Colorado counties.
Across the state, nonfarm payroll jobs declined by 323,500 from March to April, to 2,473,400 jobs, according to the department’s monthly survey of business establishments. Government declined by 12,100 payroll jobs and the private sector lost 311,400.
The state unemployment rate increased from 5.2% in March to 11.3% in April. The labor department said this is the highest unemployment rate for Colorado since comparable records began in 1976. The prior record high was during the Great Recession when the state had a jobless rate of 8.9% from September to December 2010.
Also in April, the national unemployment rate increased to 14.7%, which is the highest unemployment rate for the U.S. since comparable records began in 1948. The previous record high was 10.8% in November and December 1982. The U.S. jobless rate one year ago, in April 2019, was 3.6%.
Over the year, Colorado nonfarm payroll jobs decreased 296,200, with a decline of 296,200 in the private sector and no change in government. The largest private-sector job losses were in leisure and hospitality, education and health services, and trade, transportation, and utilities. There were no private sector over the year job gains.
From April 2019 to last month, the number of Coloradans participating in the labor force decreased 58,100, total employment decreased 315,100 and the number of unemployed increased 257,000, the state labor department said.
Other county jobless rates for April include: Grand, 19%; Routt, 17.7%, Lake, 16.7%; Denver, 13.2%; Montrose, 12%; Jefferson, 11.9%; and Delta, 10.2%.
In Pitkin County, local governments in late March responded to the rapid move toward double-digit unemployment with an economic-assistance program designed to assist workers affected by the crisis. The county’s human services department reported last Thursday that nearly 3,000 individuals had received nearly $2.3 million in emergency funding through the program, which included county funds and contributions from the city of Aspen and town of Snowmass Village.
Now that more local workers are receiving unemployment benefits and other forms of assistance through the state, the county relief program will be focused on those who need the relief the most, the human services department said.