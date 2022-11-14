Some members of the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s board of directors are demanding a recount — not of votes but of sales-tax projections.
The bus agency’s proposed budget for 2023 includes a 5.4% decrease in sales tax revenues compared to last year. The staff based the forecast on the cumulative projections of its eight member jurisdictions. But some board members contended at a meeting Thursday that Pitkin County’s forecast of an 11% decrease in sales-tax revenues in 2023 is getting too much weight in the formula.
Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes told the other RFTA board members that one jurisdiction “is driving a massive budget consideration for our organization.”
Pitkin County is the only RFTA jurisdiction to anticipate a decrease in sales tax revenues in 2023. Aspen, Basalt, Glenwood Springs and Eagle County are all forecasting flat sales-tax growth in their preliminary budgets. Carbondale, New Castle and Snowmass Village are more optimistic and plugged 3% growth into their proposal budgets.
So even though Pitkin County is the lone jurisdiction forecasting a decline, it collects so much tax revenue that it's influencing RFTA’s number. It knocks a couple million dollars out of RFTA’s budget.
“I don’t know if it needs to be like Olympic judging, where we take out the highest and lowest and then focus on the middle,” Godes said.
Pitkin County’s projection has major implications for RFTA, since sales and use taxes provide 50% of total revenues. For 2023, the agency anticipates collecting about $37 million in sales tax revenues.
Pitkin County Commissioner and RFTA board member Greg Poschman said the board of county commissioners hadn’t discussed the lower sales-tax forecast thoroughly during their budget work sessions. He said it warranted looking further into.
Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock told the commissioners at a work session Oct. 11 that the proposed budget was conservative with revenues.
“As we looked at the 2023 budget and five-year plan, we recognized that we’re in a pretty challenging environment again,” Peacock said at the earlier meeting.
Poschman asked Pitkin County Finance Director Liz Woods about the projection during Thursday’s RFTA meeting and shared her response with RFTA board members. In her email, Woods said, “It was the opinion of our Financial Advisory Board that since sales tax was so substantial in 2021 and the market is so volatile right now, we were likely to head into recession. That is the reason our sales tax projections show negative growth through the end of the year and into 2023.”
July 2022 was down 1% for sales tax revenues for Pitkin County compared to 2021. August and September were slightly higher than last year’s level.
“At this point, we believe that inflation is offsetting the decrease in purchases, so the volume of transactions is going down but inflation is going up and they are offsetting each other,” Woods wrote in her email.
Pitkin County’s Financial Advisory Board, comprised of volunteers, met in August.
“The FAB wanted to remain conservative with our sales tax numbers, when we met with them in August, in order to ensure we did not overspend in the case of a large recession,” Woods wrote.
RFTA’s board of directors decided to take a closer look at sales-tax projections when it approves its budget in December.
“I don’t think we should start rehashing it right now,” said Eagle County Commissioner and RFTA board chair Jeanne McQueeney. She urged RFTA staff to dig further into the projections.
“I think you are hearing that we’d like it justified a little bit as to why it’s so conservative,” she said.