Pitkin County commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury offered her “deepest sympathies” to the friends and family of the first death in the county resulting from complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The victim was a 94-year-old man with serious underlying medical issues, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Incident Management Team. He died Tuesday at his home in Aspen. While he had been suffering “from COVID-like symptoms,” the release states, he had not been diagnosed prior to his death.
“We’ve learned today that Pitkin County suffered the first death from the COVID virus in the community,” McNicholas Kury announced during a community meeting on Thursday afternoon.
County officials received confirmation of the infection early Thursday from the Pitkin County coroner's office. According to the coroner’s report, the official cause of death is “complications of COVID-19 infection” in a natural manner.
The man had been ill for three days, the report notes, and the deceased man's identity will not be released until his family is able to notify those close to him and arrangements can be made.
“Our hearts are heavy having learned of this first death in our community’s struggle against the spread of COVID-19,” Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann — who spoke at the community meeting before McNicholas Kury’s announcement — said in a prepared statement.
“We especially want the family of the victim to know how sorry we are. We know our community will support each other with kindness and compassion in recognition of the significance of this loss," Koenemann added.
Aspen Valley Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dave Ressler said that thus far, the hospital has admitted 10 patients because of COVID-19 symptoms.
“And we presently today have two patients in the hospital, one of which is critical,” Ressler said. “We’re starting to see more critical, sicker patients now, probably related to the lifecycle of the virus. The volumes are still relatively light, but again, we are seeing sicker patients. And we already transferred one patient a few days ago to a higher level of care at a lower altitude — which, by the way, is what our plan is for patients we expect to require mechanical ventilation.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.