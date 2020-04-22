One day after Gov. Jared Polis announced a statewide directive shifting from the current stay-at-home public health order — set to expire April 26 at the state level — to a slightly more lax “safer-at-home” approach, Pitkin County officials warned that their stricter order trumps the state’s, and it won’t be lifted as aggressively or as quickly.
“I want to be very clear. Our local public health order, where it is more restrictive than the state, remains the public health order,” Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock told commissioners during a Tuesday afternoon work session. “And we are also really still waiting for more specific understanding about what some of these things mean. Clearly, there needs to be more detail put out by the state, and hopefully we’ll have that this week, so that our staff can evaluate how it fits with our situation.”
Commissioners praised the efforts of the county’s public health department and Incident Management Team, calling the slower rollout thoughtful and reassuring.
That said, there isn’t a concrete plan in place just yet, Peacock said. Unlike the state’s, Pitkin County’s public stay-at-home order does not expire until April 30, and there is still a chance that it will be extended.
“Our goal is, by the end of this week, to have a plan put together for the next 12 to18 months, in terms of how testing will occur for everyone who is symptomatic within these time frames and how we will build the infrastructure to do the isolate, contact tracing and quarantine strategy,” he continued, adding that without that infrastructure in place, any decisions behind reopening the economy will not be informed, safe ones.
However, there are some sectors able to ease back into operation, namely construction, landscape and golf courses, as well as bike repair shops and office supply stores — but not without maintaining social distancing strategies. In fact, developers and landscapers will need to submit a COVID-19 safety site plan to the county via its website for prior approval before resuming activity.
“As safety site plans are approved, construction activities can resume on April 27. Right now, if you go to the county’s webpage, there is a button, a COVID construction tab, that lists the requirements that projects have to meet,” Peacock said. “Those were developed with public health and in cooperation with industry reps, and so all the plan requirements and restrictions for those job sites are listed there, as well as the opportunity to submit plans.”
Golf courses, too, will have to submit a social distancing plan before reopening.
“There is a good opportunity for social distancing and it’s a healthy activity, we just need to make sure rules are being followed,” he said.
But Peacock cautioned against commissioners focusing on individual businesses or even types of businesses as candidates for reopening — rather, he said, the “bigger picture” is implementing the infrastructure necessary as the foundation for what he called a “box-it-in” strategy, in which “it” is the COVID-19 infection rate.
“Right now, the public health orders are a blunt instrument to keep the virus from spreading,” he said. “But as we reintroduce activity, what we need to be able to do is widely test, isolate infected people so that they’re not spreading the virus and find — that’s contact tracing — find those people who had been in contact with those infected and make sure they’re in self isolation or quarantine to see if they develop symptoms that would bring us back to Step One.”
It’s a process that will likely carry at least a $1 million price tag, however, at a time in which county revenues are depleting. Commissioner Patti Clapper was the first to bring up concerns over funding the 15 to 18 full-time people officials have said are needed to effectively oversee the contact tracing required to make broader-based testing efforts meaningful to public health.
“We’re looking at major funding deficits within the county budget, but this one I think is enormous,” she said.
At least initially, given how much of the county’s activities are currently shuttered under the public health order, Peacock said the hope is that current employees can be repurposed for contact tracing endeavors. But it’s not a long-term, sustainable strategy, he warned.
“This is our challenge,” he said. “As more activity is allowed, we’re not going to be able to repurpose our own employees; we’re going to need to add resources to make this happen. Right now, it’s estimated that this could be anywhere from $1 million to $1.2 million cost by the time you do the testing as well as the term-limited contact tracing. This is why the funding partnerships from the state and federal government are so important.”
Pitkin County is currently managing its own independent validation efforts of the 1,000 antibody tests acquired from a private company, Aytu Bioscience out of Englewood, that officials are aiming to use for epidemiological purposes. An independent task force has been put together to spearhead that undertaking and was expected to make a recommendation about how to move forward on that front early this week; during Tuesday’s work session, Peacock said that the new goal is to have a logistically sound proposal ready by the end of the week.
During his public address Monday, Polis mentioned Pitkin County twice as an example of a county taking the lead on managing its own testing plan — a compliment that gave Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury pause.
“I’m really nervous about what the governor’s deciding to do, personally,” she said of his decision to lift the stay-at-home order and his outline to relax closures.
“I don’t think anyone on this board or anyone in this community is satisfied with where we’re at in regards to our testing, so looking to us as a beacon in the state for what testing capacity is looking like, to me, is not an accolade I want or feel comfortable with,” McNicholas Kury continued.
Commissioner Greg Poschman echoed those sentiments.
“I came away a little bit concerned; it seemed like some mixed messaging,” he said of the governor’s update.
One opportunity to glean some concrete insights will come from neighboring Eagle County, which received Polis’ permission to reopen its economy days ahead of the state’s timetable thanks to its successful containment and testing efforts, the governor said Monday.
“[State leaders] are really starting to talk about that incremental reopening, but I don’t think all those strategies — in terms of how testing is going to take place on a statewide basis, how the contact tracing infrastructure is going to be built on a statewide basis — is in place,” Peacock said. “So the counties are left to do it on their own. Eagle County is going to be one of the first to experiment with this. We will be watching them.”