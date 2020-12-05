Pitkin County’s “traveler affidavit,” which requires overnight visitors to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to their arrival or undergo a 10-day quarantine when they do arrive, can now be accessed online.
“There are a number of states that are doing this program,” Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said Friday. “We believe we are the only county that is doing it on its own in the U.S. right now.”
The traveler affidavit program goes into effect on Dec. 14 and, according to local public health officials, will remain intact for the “foreseeable future.” The affidavit program does not have a set expiration date, and failure to comply with Pitkin County’s Public Health order could result in a $5,000 fine or even “jail time” in particularly egregious cases, although any jail time would come through a judge’s order.
“We are not going to be asking our partners in the private sector necessarily to enforce,” Peacock said. “We’re not going to be asking our lodging community or such to look at test results or those sorts of things, it would be through our public health staff.”
Peacock went on to say that violations would likely be identified through case investigation, contact tracing, or the county’s consumer protection which may conduct ‘spot checks’ if necessary.
“We think everyone wants to be safe when they travel and when they return home to their friends and families,” Peacock said. “We think we are going to have good voluntary compliance on this program.”
Certain exemptions apply, like for children under the age of 10, who do not have to be tested in order to stay overnight in Pitkin County. The traveler affidavit program also includes exemptions for specific individuals such as those who regularly travel to Pitkin County for work, school or medical treatment.
Visitors that do not qualify for an exemption must access and fill out the traveler affidavit through a link on Pitkin County’s website. Upon completion, travelers will receive a confirmation form, which they must keep on them and be able to produce if necessary — although tourists shouldn’t expect anything as stringent as checkpoints, Pitkin County Policy and Project Manager Kara Silbernagel noted.
“They will not be asked to show proof of it once they step foot in Pitkin County,” she said.
The 10-step traveler affidavit does not take very long to complete and does not ask for too many specific answers. Rather, visitors simply check a box certifying that they have either received a negative test result within 72 hours of traveling or assuring they will undergo a 10-day quarantine upon arrival. The affidavit does not inquire about where the test was conducted or the type of test administered.
Additionally, travelers coming from areas where testing may not be readily available can get tested upon arrival but must remain in quarantine until they receive a negative test result or when 10 days passes.
Dr. Brooke Allen of Roaring Fork Neurology — who in partnership with the valley’s three county public health departments has spearheaded getting five free COVID-19 testing sites online, most recently at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport — said Friday that even if someone has to wait up to three days for a test result and quarantine in the meanwhile for the first bit of their vacation, it’s still worthwhile.
“That does allow people in your home community to be contact traced, if you were positive and maybe you exposed them the day before you left,” she said. Or who was sitting next to you on the plane, for instance. We’re really trying to cut this thing off at every contact point, so I do think there’s validity in getting that test done, even if it only changes the last two days of your trip.”
Although the county “strongly” prefers viral tests, rapid antigen tests will be accepted “if there is a limited capacity or inability to receive the NAAT [nucleic acid amplification test] within the 72-hour period.”
The affidavit also asks guests if they will be staying in a hotel or rental property, but does not require a specific address of that location. However, the affidavit does require travelers to provide their home address and the dates they will be staying in Pitkin County.
Additionally, according to Peacock, second-home owners will be required to fill out a traveler affidavit, just like visitors, beginning Dec. 14.
“We think that by doing this, we’re really going to be attracting the kind of folks that align with our community values,” Jordana Sabella, Pitkin County interim public health director, said of the program. “We have [a] really seriously skyrocketing incidence rate of COVID right now, and we want to be able to protect our infrastructure.”
As of Friday, the county had recorded 149 cases and reported a 9.4% average two-week positivity rate — higher than the recommended 5%, even with the influx of community testing available.
“The more people you test, the lower your positivity rate might go, depending on how prevalent it is in your community,” Allen said. “Interestingly, it hasn’t changed much yet, and I think it’s just because COVID is so prevalent in our community.”