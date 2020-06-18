Pitkin County’s overall trend of new COVID-19 cases is officially increasing, with three new cases recorded Wednesday and five on Tuesday.
That’s eight new cases in just two days — when the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment granted Pitkin County its variance to allow less restrictive orders than state directives, it specified that 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus in one week could mean a revocation of that variance.
However, the overall positive testing rate is holding steady at 5% — half of the 10% that the state also benchmarked as cause for concern for a county operating under a variance.
Additionally, the county has a much stronger infrastructure in place to oversee quick and efficient case investigations for each new patient, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said. Each of the five cases recorded Monday, for instance, have already been in communication with contact tracers.
“We are doing contact tracing on all of these,” he said, adding that anyone identified as a contact who would be deemed at risk of infection is directed to quarantine for 14 days, generally deemed one life cycle of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. If someone does develop symptoms, they should seek a physician’s referral — or contact Aspen Valley Hospital’s primary care operation — to get tested as soon as possible.
Peacock sympathized with people concerned about exposure to someone who has tested positive but is not able to get a referral for a test because they are asymptomatic, but the reality of the currently utilized polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests return a 20% to 30% false negative rate in general, and that rate increases with asymptomatic patients.
“So if you do asymptomatic testing too early, it can have a detrimental effect because it can produce a misleading false negative result that can lead to complacency or an environment where folks are less likely to comply with the five commitments or quarantine like they should,” he said.
“I understand if someone feels like they’ve been at risk of exposure, you want to know. You want to know right away, but these tests don’t do that for us. These tests are most accurate and least likely to lead to a false negative when you’re symptomatic.”
Even though there is “a clear spike” in cases recently, as Aspen Valley Hospital CEO Dave Ressler acknowledged Tuesday, the local health care system is not currently at risk of being overwhelmed by the uptick. According to the AVH report showcased on the county’s COVID-19 statistics page of its website, all three metrics measuring the hospital’s capacity show the current status as a “comfortable” one in terms of ability to treat patients.
Peacock reiterated several times — as he and medical professionals have all done during numerous health board meetings in recent weeks — that county public health officials and hospital staff have been preparing for exactly this scenario.
“As social distancing is relaxed at the state level and locally, there’s going to be more contact, and there are going to be more infections,” Peacock said. “So we have anticipated that this would be the case. We’re certainly seeing that, and you have to go about a week or two weeks back [to contextualize the data] — those are the infections we’re seeing today.”
On May 27, Pitkin County allowed restaurants to reopen, albeit in a limited capacity. In the last week, three restaurants in the valley have voluntarily, temporarily closed after staff tested positive for COVID-19.
That does not mean that the service industry is particularly dangerous, Ressler noted; it just underscores the importance of everyone adhering to the five commitments — including frequent handwashing, wearing a mask when in public, maintaining 6 feet of physical distancing, staying home if symptomatic and getting immediately tested if so.
“With regard to the restaurants, I go out to eat. My wife and I go out to eat,” he said. “We go to the restaurants where we feel very comfortable: We’re outside; we’re separated; our waitstaff have masks on. We’re not comfortable because we know the wait staff don’t have symptoms — we feel comfortable because they have a mask on and they’re not breathing on us.”
To that end, Ressler explained that if everyone complied strictly with the public health orders designed to support the box-it-in containment strategy as the economy continues its phased reopening, there would be fewer contacts to trace and monitor in case investigations that do arise.
“I would add that one good way to avoid having to be quarantined and have to miss work or whatever is entailed with being quarantined is to abide by the rules, the commitments,” he said. “Because then you can say, ‘Nope. I was not within 6 feet without a mask, so I was not exposed.’”
Peacock echoed the point, emphasizing that even if a server who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 had waited on a table of diners not wearing a mask — as is within public health guidelines — those customers should not have been at risk of infection, theoretically.
“Remember, there may not be that 10 minutes of contact in that situation,” he said. “If the tables are appropriately spaced — and we’ve got some issues out there with that — there’s probably going to be low risk, particularly with the outdoor seating, as long as we’re following the hygiene, the masks. Our partners in the service industry, these rules are in place to protect employees and community members. We really, really need folks to comply.”
That 10-minute timeframe comes from estimated transmission rates of the virus, according to epidemiologist Charlie Spickert. During a June 4 Pitkin County Board of Health meeting, Spickert explained that breakdown.
“As few as 1,000 virus particles are necessary for infection. Speaking face-to-face across from somebody releases about 200 particles per minute,” he said. “If you talk face-to-face with anybody for any more than 15 minutes, you’re considered a contact.”
But maintaining that 6-foot social distance and wearing a face covering will prevent a person from being elevated to that status by a contact tracer, both Peacock and Ressler said Tuesday.
“We can control this statistic rather than watching it like the weather — where we’re just waiting to see when the next storm is coming — this is firmly within our grasp to stem and hold ourselves and each other accountable for adhering to the five commitments,” Ressler said.