Pitkin County’s new Community Growth Advisory Committee will soon be off and running.
The Pitkin County commissioners waded through scores of applications and conducted a few interviews over recent weeks before selecting a committee of 26 members on Tuesday. The committee is tentatively scheduled to launch with an orientation meeting on Aug. 17.
The commissioners ranked their favored candidates, reached consensus where they could and then engaged in what one member called “horse trading” before filling out the advisory board. One of the compromises was boosting the number of participants to 26.
“It’s all give and take here,” said Patti Clapper, chair of the board of county commissioners. “If I [had] my way, we would have just said, ‘this is what we’re going with,’ but we’re a five-member board. I’m good at 26.”
A county staff analysis of the selections showed there are four members from the development industry, three land-use planners or attorneys and one member from the real estate community. Combined they make up eight of the 26 spots, or about 30% of the total.
Rounding out the committee are seven members from the “broad community interest” category; four from the “resident property owner” classification; three individuals that work in the climate sector; three in the “other category” and one with an agriculture background.
The people appointed were Christi Blish, Morgan Boyles, Nicholas Chan, Tim Estin, Max Filiss, Sierra Flanigan, Jessica Garrow, Randy Gold, Bryan Hannegan, Blake Hansen, Glenn Horn, Forest Jacober, Debbie Kelly, Chris Menges, John McBride Jr., Lydia McIntyre, Michael Miracle, Mona Newton, Jennifer Olson, Barb Pitchfork, Adam Roy, Rick Stevens, Bill Stirling, Doug Throm, Cliff Weiss and Joe Wells.
Commissioner Steve Child raised a concern about too many land-use planners and attorneys on the board but noted they would be familiar with the issues to be discussed and could be in a position to help with the understanding of others.
The committee will debate how the county’s elaborate growth-management system should be changed and updated, particularly in light of the county’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90% from the 2019 level by 2050. One point of discussion will be house-size caps.
The Community Growth Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet every other week for six months. Its recommendations will go to the Pitkin County Planning and Zoning Commission for review and ultimately to the county commissioners for final shaping.
Child noted during the selection process that commissioner Francie Jacober’s adult son Forest was among the applicants. One the one hand, he is the only applicant from the farming and ranching committee, Child noted. On the other hand, people may be concerned that a commissioner’s son was appointed to a county board.
“We could have some blow back on this,” Child said.
The commissioners agreed that there was no concern that Francie would influence Forest or vice versa.
Although the selections were made, the formal appointments will be made on July 27.
“I just want to make it public that, I think I can speak for the board, how appreciative we are of all of the applicants, that people took their time and commitment to these applications,” Clapper said. “We really appreciate that.”