Locals over the age of 60 who depend on lunches from Pitkin County Senior Services were concerned when their meals were not delivered over the holidays, according to a news tip.
Fortunately, seniors will not have to worry going forward, as the lunch program has restarted its meal service as of Wednesday, albeit with a few changes. Senior Services, like many county programs, has temporarily closed its doors to in-person visits due to the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant that impacted the valley just before the holidays.
“The week of Christmas … we heard from [Pitkin County] Public Health: Due to the rising numbers and more at-risk population that we serve, that it may be wise to temporarily shut down our meal service — so that’s what we did,” Senior Services Director Chad Federwitz said.
Meals were not provided between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, according to Ruth Hostetler, a Senior Services administrative assistant. Aside from the call from the county to temporarily close, Hostetler said there were also catering challenges due to the holidays that complicated the ability to provide meals. On Wednesday, Senior Services was able to allow meals to be picked up and delivered to those in need, although the center will be closed to dine-in services until Jan. 17, when the county is scheduled to reassess its order.
“We are still open and providing meals,” Federwitz said Thursday. “We did start up again yesterday. Because the county closed all their buildings to the public, we have done the same, and our meals have transitioned to pick-up or home delivery for those who are eligible.”
The lunch program has also transitioned to providing service three days a week, rather than four, due to staffing challenges unrelated to COVID-19. The program has been without a head chef for nearly four weeks due to spinal surgery and is also searching for an assistant chef, Hostetler said. In the meantime, the center has been buying food from Whole Foods to make its lunches.
“We are doing lunch Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for the time being,” Hostetler said. “We’re not doing Thursdays, and that’s because it’s really hard to put this together without a chef and assistant chef.”
The shift to three-days-a-week is temporary, and Hostetler and Federwitz expect their chef to return soon and be able to resume Thursday lunch service by the end of March. Federwitz said he hopes to have Thursday lunches available sooner than that, but the exact timeframe is unclear. Senior Services can also refer those in need to other food assistance resources in the valley, such as Lift-Up food distribution and mobile food pantries.
Those who would like to sign up for lunches can still do so. Senior Services asks to receive at least a 24-hour notice for reservations, including for pickup and home delivery. Home delivery is only available for those who apply and are found eligible. Meals are free, although there is a suggested donation of $4 to $5 for those who can afford to donate.
Federwitz said the best way to find more information is by calling the senior services center to talk to a staff member.
“Calling us is the best way to chat with us,” he said. “We are more than happy to help navigate and see if they’re eligible for delivery.” Senior Services can be reached at 970-920-5432.