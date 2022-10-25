The Roaring Fork Valley is familiar with wildfires. And when disaster ignites, it can threaten both life and property.
Accurate and up-to-date information about the fire’s spread, evacuations and road closures temper that risk — but depending where you are in the valley, if Spanish is your first or preferred language, you might not be getting coherent emergency updates.
On May 13, the Aspen Fire Protection District, the White River National Forest and other local agencies conducted a prescribed burn near the Hunter Creek valley above Aspen. Prescribed fires are set intentionally when weather conditions allow firefighters to control the blaze and reduce fuels in part so that future wildfires are more manageable.
Officials from multiple agencies working on the fire knew the plume from this fire could result in questions and concerns from the public. David Boyd, a public information officer for the White River National Forest, wanted to make sure the public knew that the smoke was nothing to be concerned about, as he expected a large plume to result from the burn activity. While the fire was controlled, the smoke was reason enough to notify citizens.
The Forest Service and Aspen Fire sent out a news release, and a Pitkin Alert was sent by the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center. The Pitkin Alert and the U.S. Forest Service news release was sent in English to English-speaking media outlets. A Spanish-language press release was sent to Spanish media outlets by the U.S. Forest Service.
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, about 11% of the people living in Pitkin County are Latino, which doesn’t include those working in the county.
And 14% of the county’s population reported speaking a language other than English at home.
When Pitkin County’s dispatch center has an emergency or community alert, they can send a text or email to those who have signed up online. Pitkin County Emergency Manager Valerie MacDonald says about half of the people in Pitkin County receive Pitkin Alerts, but she wants to get enrollment closer to 100%.
“Early warning is the gold standard,” MacDonald said. “We cannot always stop the disaster that's coming our way. But I know if we can warn people, the end result will be better.”
MacDonald doesn’t want there to be any barriers to receiving the county’s communication.
“So it's imperative that we effectively communicate with everyone in the community that we serve,” she said.
But if you prefer Spanish and aren't able to translate Pitkin Alerts, the large plume could cause confusion, fear or even panic.
Iris Salamanca is the volunteer and visitor services coordinator for the Bureau of Land Management’s Northwest District Office in Colorado. She was invited to join the prescribed burn as a translator for Aspen Fire’s social media pages.
“Coming from that background — my parents having a hard time understanding English — I'm more than happy to give that time,” Salamanca said. “I think of my family and how I would like them to have those updates.”
But if you didn’t already know to look at Aspen Fire’s website, or its Facebook or Instagram pages, you wouldn’t know where to find the Spanish information that day.
On the other hand, English information was easier to find.
News outlets in Pitkin County that covered the prescribed burn all disseminated the information in English, including The Aspen Times, Aspen Daily News and Aspen Public Radio.
Translating Pitkin Alerts
Pitkin County’s dispatch center sends Pitkin Alerts, short messages sent in different formats after an emergency has begun to keep its subscribers informed. The alerts are sometimes translated, but it’s hard to know when to expect a translation.
Brett Loeb, communications director for Pitkin County, runs the county’s dispatch center. “Our alerts are kind of separated into two major categories: a community alert, which is just kind of nice-to-know information, and then there's emergency alerts, which is information that we want the public to have as quickly as possible,” Loeb said. “We're dedicated to providing Spanish on those emergency alerts.”
Loeb couldn’t say, however, exactly what kind of a disaster qualifies for translation.
“Yeah, it’s not a very well-defined criteria,” he said. “Where it gets a little bit of a gray area is what defines an emergency alert and where that line is.”
In the past few months, most of the alerts that have been translated into Spanish have been flash-flood watches and warnings.
Dispatch has used Google Translate — a free, automated, online translation service — to produce these messages in Spanish. Google Translate does a decent job, but it’s not completely reliable.
Lost in translation
For instance, Loeb recalled a time when dispatch tried to translate an alert into Spanish about an ice jam.
“Ice basically blocks up and dams the river — and then releases and causes a flash flood, essentially with icebergs and large rocks and trees,” Loeb said. “It's very dangerous.”
But when using Google Translate to send that message out to the community, the term didn’t translate well.
“The technical term is ice jam,” Loeb said. “But as it was translated into Spanish, the word ‘jam’ became ‘marmalade.’ So, you know, marmalade is not a threat to the community, but it came out that way, that you want to go to high ground to avoid the marmalade-type jam — a funny story, but something that we learned from.”
Certain Pitkin Alerts that contain information about an imminent threat aren’t only sent as texts and emails. You can also receive a phone call that details a particular incident in an automated voice.
These are delivered in both English and Spanish, but this automated service isn’t designed to accept translations, so the Spanish version doesn’t sound nearly as clear, and it includes a number of English words.
When playing one of these messages about a flash-flood warning for Spanish speakers, some found that they could understand the message well enough to capture some of the main ideas, but others were completely lost.
Pitkin County’s bilingual communications specialist, Rosa Saucedo, couldn’t quite grasp the message.
“I would just know that there is a warning, but I do not know what the warning is about,” she said. “Terrible! Wow!”
Looking to the future
Dispatch is working to make improvements.
By the start of the winter season, when the chairlifts at the ski areas start turning, Loeb wants to translate every alert, whether it’s an emergency alert or community alert. He also wants to improve on the templates they use for Spanish alerts ahead of a disaster so that, in a time-sensitive emergency, dispatchers aren’t wasting time checking grammar.
For some, receiving alerts in their preferred language means more than just receiving timely, trustworthy emergency information — it also represents an effort toward inclusion and recognition by local government agencies.
Translating isn’t part of Salamanca’s job description, but she offered those services in Pitkin County during the prescribed burn this past spring because it’s personal for her. Even as a child, she was warned about discrimination over her identity and langauge.
“I was that child at a very young age and had to be told by my dad like, ‘Hey, you might be seen differently,’” Salamanca said. “‘And especially if you speak Spanish, people might say something.’ I have had that occurrence, and I speak both languages as well.”
It’s those experiences — in which people singled her out and chastised her for speaking Spanish — that solidified her belief that language access is not just a nicety but a necessity.
“It's not easy to handle,” Salamanca said. “It's not easy to process. Even with my dad preparing me from a young age, you really feel like an outcast; then you kind of stand out like a sore thumb, and you just don't want that. Sometimes you want to feel like you're accepted like everyone else. Whether other people feel like they shouldn't have that access or not, it should be there regardless.”
Efforts are underway throughout the Roaring Fork Valley to expand emergency resources in Spanish to ensure that accessibility exists.
This is the first story of a three-part series on Spanish-language emergency alerts in the three counties that make up the Roaring Fork Valley: Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield. The next story examines Garfield County’s Spanish offerings during and after the Grizzly Creek fire.
Editor's note: This version has been updated to accurately reflect that a Spanish-language press release was sent to Spanish-language media outlets by the U.S. Forest Service.