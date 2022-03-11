Pitkin County Public Health has already significantly scaled back its response to the ongoing pandemic and will continue to do so in the weeks ahead.
“When the pandemic first started we really had more of an … all-hands-on approach where, really, everyone from the public health department and people from other departments were supporting in the response,” Josh Vance, Pitkin County epidemiologist, said during Thursday’s board of health meeting. “Since then, we’ve tried to transition some people back into their regular roles so that they’re able to focus on other, non-COVID-specific priorities.”
Beginning April 1, the county’s COVID-19 response team will largely consist of six individuals: a school and child health specialist; a data management specialist; a surveillance specialist; a vaccine and testing analyst; a community engagement coordinator; and an epidemiologist. At times during the height of the pandemic, Pitkin County had six contact tracers on its COVID-19 response team.
Moving forward, though, the county’s public health department hopes to handle the virus similar to how it deals with other reportable conditions such as salmonella.
Over the last two months, Pitkin County has seen its COVID-19 case counts plummet.
On Jan. 2, the county’s seven-day incidence rate was 3,868 cases per 100,000 people, which translates into 672 cases a week. In early February, the county recorded fewer than 90 cases a week. So far in March, the county has had days with less than 10 new cases.
However, despite lower transmission rates, children under the age of 5 still cannot get vaccinated. Health board members also reminded the public that masks are still required on public transportation in accordance with federal law.
Thursday’s health board meeting did not garner nearly as much attention as last month’s meeting, when the board voted to rescind the county’s indoor mask mandate beginning Feb. 22.
After receiving more than 300 pages of public comment leading up to its Feb. 10 meeting, the board heard far less from residents on Thursday.
“There is some healing that I think needs to continue to happen, especially out in the community,” said Jordana Sabella, director of Pitkin County’s public health department. “There’s been discourse, there’s been a lot of different opinions and I think it stayed incredibly civil and productive, but there’ve been a lot of folks who have lost — lost loved ones … lost time with family, lost time at work and economic opportunities.”
The results of a recent community mental health survey, which was completed by 587 respondents in both English and Spanish, also was discussed during Thursday’s health board meeting.
Some of the survey’s results were troubling; governmental entities like Pitkin County and the city of Aspen have pledged to work on addressing certain problem areas. When asked “how included” they felt on a scale of 1 to 10 — with 1 meaning “very excluded” and 10 “very included” — respondents, on average, answered 3.
Several people who completed the survey also communicated how they felt uncomfortable discussing their mental health, even with a loved one.
“This information is … tragic,” said Dr. Tom Kurt, who serves on the health board.