Due to extreme drought conditions and the potential for wildfires, Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo has initiated Stage 1 fire restrictions that go into effect at midnight tonight.
It's the earliest Pitkin County has been moved to the fire restrictions since 2012, when the announcement came April 4 of that year, county officials confirmed. Stage 1 is the least restrictive of the limitations officials can enact to protect the community from wildfires; it basically prohibits campfires at dispersed camping sites but allows them in developed sites that have a fire ring.
A Tuesday morning news release states that DiSalvo is placing the county under Stage 1 conditions with the support of the fire chiefs within the county. This includes leaders of the Aspen Fire Protection District and the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority, which includes Snowmass Village and Basalt.
“The new fire restrictions are in effect until further notice and cover all state, public, private, incorporated and unincorporated lands within Pitkin County. Land management officials from the U.S. Forest Service (White River National Forest) and Bureau of Land Management are planning to implement their own restrictions later in the week,” the release says. “In addition to our extended drought conditions we are also experiencing extremely hot, dry and windy weather in Pitkin County with no relief in sight.”
DiSalvo, in the release, added, “One of the tools I have, as fire warden, is to implement fire restrictions, when the science supports it, to reduce the likelihood of a human-caused wildfire. Since 90% of wildfires are human-caused, the impacts of inaction on our part are far greater than the impact to our community and we must do everything we can to deter and prevent fires in Pitkin County.”
Under Stage 1 restrictions, campfires are banned except within developed recreation sites that include a fire ring or pit. Smoking may only occur within an enclosed vehicle, building or area cleared of all combustible materials.
Also, machines with internal or external combustion engines (such as chainsaws) may only be used if they have an approved spark-arresting device that’s been properly installed, maintained and in effective working order. And use of any personal fireworks or explosive requiring fuses or blasting caps, including exploding targets, is prohibited.
Residents and visitors who violate the fire restrictions may face penalties, including fines and possible jail time. Fines are listed as $500 for a first offense, $750 for a second offense and $1,000 for a third and subsequent offense, in addition to possible restitution.