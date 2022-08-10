A new boat flying the colors of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office will be plying the waters of Ruedi Reservoir on regular patrols starting this weekend.
Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said the boat with two deputies will offer aid to other boaters that run into problems, look for unsafe craft and keep an eye peeled for people boating under the influence of alcohol.
“We know boating and alcohol go hand-in-hand,” he said.
Following the sheriff office’s broader philosophy, they want people to have fun but to do it responsibly. Therefore, the deputies won’t be setting sail like pirates looking for plunder.
“I don’t see us hassling people out there trying to have fun,” DiSalvo said.
The sheriff’s office purchased a Mako 18 LTS with a 115-horsepower Mercury outboard motor for $28,000.
“We used money from previous years’ budget savings,” DiSalvo said.
The boat has “Sheriff” in big letters on the sides and the department’s logo as well as the green accents.
“It looks exactly like a patrol car,” DiSalvo said.
Boat manufacturer Mako’s website called the skiff a “favorite among ardent inshore anglers who want a fast, shallow-drafting boat that’s equally at home in the flats or the bay.” The boat has the capacity for five persons.
DiSalvo said it only will be captained by deputies who have undergone extensive training. Another deputy will ride along. At times, Eagle County will provide a deputy as a partner organization. Ruedi Reservoir is located in both Pitkin and Eagle counties.
The sheriff’s office will examine user data from the U.S. Forest Service’s public boat launch at Ruedi to determine the busiest days at the reservoir and aim patrols at those periods. DiSalvo figures that will include Memorial Day weekend, the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekend. No boat patrol will be launched when deputies are required elsewhere, he said.
The boat will be stored at the Aspen Yacht Club but will launch from the public boat ramp.
The work at Ruedi Reservoir is part of an expanding program the sheriff’s office has undertaken to spend more time in the county’s rural and backcountry areas. Pitkin County encompasses 1,000 square miles, he noted. Department officials questioned about four years ago whether they were paying enough attention to those secluded areas which are sparsely populated but heavily used for recreation.
“Are we serving the whole county or just the Highway 82 corridor where people live?” DiSalvo asked.
They determined they needed to head for the hills more often. The Rural Area Deputy Program was created. That means spending time on snowmobile patrols during winters, spending time hiking and biking in summers and now patrolling the waters of Ruedi.
Deputies have undertaken tasks such as identifying landing zones that can be used for air ambulance helicopters when people get injured in the backcountry, and noting areas where people and livestock could safely congregate during emergencies such as wildfires.
The program hasn’t increased the size of the department’s budget, DiSalvo said.